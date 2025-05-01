Carrot River Valley Chapter Of the Superannuated Teachers’ Society Report for April 2025

Submitted

President Sue Amundrud welcomed 19 members of the Chapter on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at the Melfort Curling Club.

A brief business meeting was held during which the minutes of the previous meeting were read and a financial report was given. Some discussion was held on activities which the Chapter may become engaged in.

Resolutions to the Annual Meeting of the Superannuated Teachers’ Association were discussed and voted on .

Attending the STS AGM in May will be Karen Jordan, Jerome Linnel and Nancy Sizawka as delegates, Sue Amundrud as President of this Chapter and of the Provincial Organization and Anna Wehramp as member at large.

Lunch was served by the staff of the Melfort Curling Club.

The next meeting will be the June Windup, time and date to be determined.

Watch for further details in the next newsletter.