Carrot River Valley Chapter of the Superannuated Teachers Association

The 2024-2025 wind up meeting of the STS Chapter was held on May 28, 2025. Twenty six members and their spouses met at the Melfort Golf & Country Club.

President Sue Amundrud started the meeting by dealing with business issues that needed taking care of and calling on Nancy Spizawka and Jerome Linnel to give a brief report on the AGM of the Provincial Organization which was held in May in Saskatoon. A motion was passed to donate $250.00 to the Ag Society.

Elections of executive members for 2025-26 resulted in the following:

Past President – Sue Amundred

President – Jerome Linnel

Vice-President – to be determined

Secretary-Treasurer – Anna Wehrcamp

Congratulations to Sue Amundrud who is now the President of Provincial Organization of Superannuated Teachers for the second year and to Anna Wehrcamp is now Councillor of the Organization.

A buffet supper was then enjoyed by the membership which was provided by the restaurant staff.

Watch for the next newsletter announcing our first meeting which will be the “To Hell with the Bell” breakfast.

Have a good summer everyone.