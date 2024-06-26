Carrot River declares state of emergency after destructive storm

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

CARROT RIVER – The Carrot River Town Council declared a state of emergency at noon on June 24 and activated an Emergency Operations Centre due to the destructive storm that tore through the town on the evening of June 23.

In a release, the town stated that the severe weather storm resulting in extreme damage to property and community-wide power outages.

The Emergency Operations Centre had the following message for residents of Carrot River:

As we move through the damages following last night’s storm we would like to encourage all residents and volunteer crews to do the following:

Be aware that power has been restored in some locations and that means power lines that are down are potentially live and hazardous, report trees on power lines to SaskPower 310-2220

Practice chainsaw safety and be aware of overhead trees, branches and surroundings, support crews have been mobilized with more to arrive June 25, more information will be released later

Pay attention to natural gas odour, call 1-888-700-0427 to report strange smells.

“By declaring a state of emergency our community will have access to the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, more information and support will come on this for those who experienced damage to property,” the Town of Carrot River Facebook post stated. To read more on the storm on June 23 click here.

The Town recommended documenting damage and logging hours of work, including equipment. Through this declaration residents of the community will be able to access external support. A request was submitted for tree removal teams, too.

Residents are told to contact the Carrot River Town office with questions at 306-768-2515. The Town Office phones are now operable, and regular hours are in effect 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., open through lunch, Monday through Friday.