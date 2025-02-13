Carrot River & Churchill Figure Skating Competition takes over Art Hauser Centre

While the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert is well known as the home of the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders, the arena played host to a different type of skater over the weekend.

The Carrot River & Churchill Invitational Figure Skating Competition took place in Prince Albert over the weekend welcoming more than 100 skaters from Region 11 and Region 12.

According to the Skate Canada Saskatchewan website, Region 12 consists of skating clubs from Cudworth, Hague, Hepburn, La Ronge, Prince Albert, Shellbrook and Spiritwood.

Region 11 has clubs from Kinistino, Carrot River, Melfort, Nipawin, Tisdale and Sylvania.

Tasje Sharron, a coach for the Shellbrook Skating Club and organizer for the event says the Art Hauser Centre was a terrific host venue for the competition.

“It’s wonderful to be able to have it here because not only is Region 12 hosting, but we also have Region 11 here as well. Being able to have it here where it is a warmer rink and there is seating all around where spectators can watch really helps the skaters. It helps boost them to perform better and there’s just a lot of room for people to mingle around and watch.”

“Most of us come from small towns where arenas are much colder so this is actually quite a treat to be in here even for coaches to stand here and be coaching. It’s nice we can wear lighter jackets and not be dressed (so heavily).”

According to Sharron, there were over 140 skaters at the competition with some skaters from Saskatoon and the Battlefords attending which are outside of Regions 11 and 12.

“To be able to have that many skaters, there’s a lot of organization that’s involved.” Sharron explained. “You’ve also got all those families and there’s grandmas, grandpas, aunties and uncles that are coming to watch. They’re spending their money here getting hotels, buying food and boosting the economy for the weekend so it’s awesome.”

In terms of the preparation of the ice surface, figure skaters prefer conditions to be very similar to what the ice would typically be for a hockey game.

Sharron says the conditions allow skaters to feel confident in their movements.

“We do like the ice just a little bit softer (than for hockey), but the cleaner and smoother it is the better. That’s really important because we don’t want to be hitting any built up ice pieces, any ruts or anything like that because it makes gliding a little bit harder. Part of that performance is being able to hold a glide and that’s what judges need to see.”

