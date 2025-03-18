Carlton welcomes potential students with Grade 9 showcase

The students of Carlton Comprehensive High School, led by the Grade 9 students, held a Carlton Showcase on Wednesday, March 12 to highlight the great things happening in the school.

Grade 8 students from across the City had a chance to attend the showcase and see what life at a high school is like in preparation for next school year. “The reason we call it a showcase is we are just so proud of everything that happens here in our building, with our staff, and with our students,” Carlton principal Jennifer Ferguson said. “It’s not just a building that we want to show off, which is what I think an open house is (where) you’re coming to look at the building. The showcase is to meet the teachers, talk with kids who already stays here, and talk about what we actually do here every day.”

Ferguson said they made the shift to a student showcase last year. It worked out so well, they decided to do it again.

“We are really excited to welcome all the incoming Grade 8 and their families and let them get a glimpse into what their day might look like next year,” Ferguson said. “We are really proud of what’s happening in our classrooms, what happening in our shops, what’s happening with our clubs and our sports teams. The commitment that our teachers show in supporting the students in their academic pursuits is amazing. The hours the teachers put in to make sure kids get a lot of different experiences here is fantastic.” As part of the Showcase, the Carlton musical theatre group will be practicing in the cafeteria. The senior boys and senior girls basketball teams will be practicing in the red gym and CPAC. There will be students carrying out different kinds of experiments in physics and environmental sciences. There were also teachers available to show off the French Immersion program.

Vice-principal Rylan Michalchuk, who is in charge of helping students move from Grade 8 to 9, also gave a presentation highlighting some of the main people students need to know. There were also optional presentations for prospective students looking for more information about some specific subject areas.

Ferguson also stated that there will be special tours organized for families who may want to come during the school day so that they can come and see the building. “I think a lot of people have a perception of what might happen here. We just want them to get a picture of what really happens here,” she said. “Some of our Grade 8 students who come from Sask. Rivers elementary schools are coming from schools where there’s like 75 students. Now they’re going to walk into a building where there’s 1,800. That’s got to be a little bit intimidating, and we just want to make that transition as easy as we can.”

There was also a School Information Session held in the Library on March 17. A second information session will be held on March 18th at 2:15 p.m. Further information and arrangements can be made on the school’s website.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald