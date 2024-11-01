Carlton to host F.W. Johnson in provincial football semi-final

After coming off a North Saskatchewan Football League (NSFL) title, the Carlton Crusaders are still hungry for more.

After capturing the league title with a 40-22 win over Martensville last weekend, the Crusaders advance to the provincial playoff bracket

Carlton will host Regina’s F.W. Johnson on Saturday afternoon at Max Clunie Field with the winner advancing to play the winner of Saskatoon’s Bishop Mahoney and Moose Jaw Central.

Crusader head coach Lindsay Strachan says Carlton is looking forward to playing a provincial game on home turf.

“We did the film exchange so we’ve had the opportunity to watch some other stuff. To be able to see somebody that’s kind of atypical is exciting. To be in that top four and able to host that game at home this weekend is exciting for our program.”

Even with Carlton having not faced F.W. Johnson at all this season, Strachan says they share similar strengths to the Crusaders from what he has seen on film.

“They’re a well-coached group. They’ve got athletes on all three phases. Defensively, they like to send lots of pressure, and they try to disrupt things that way. We’re going to have to figure out a way to manage that to be successful. Offensively, kind of similar to us, they like to spread things out and throw the ball around, and so our defense will have to match up with that too.”

F.W. Johnson earned the spot in the provincial semi-final thanks toa 44-3 win in the Regina city final last weekend.

In their two NSFL playoff games, the Crusaders were able to take an early lead and didn’t look back on their way to win each game by multiple possessions.

Strachan says coming out of the gate strong will be one of the major keys to success for Carlton this week.

“It’s critical. They’re definitely going to be the best team that we’ve seen this year to this point. You don’t have time to wait to get going against a team like that.”

Despite already having an incredibly successful campaign being undefeated in NSFL play, the Crusaders aren’t taking anything for granted. Strachan says the veteran Grade 12 core has been motivating the group all season long, especially leading up to this weekend’s game.

“I don’t really feel like we’ve had to. We enjoy it in the moment and then Monday it’s just (about) what’s next. It’s kind of been that way all year. I don’t really feel like I need to motivate these guys. They’re motivated themselves, which is the way it should be. We’re a grade 12 heavy group and they know what this is about.”

Kick off between Carlton and F.W. Johnson is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

