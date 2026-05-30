Carlton to celebrate music with Year End Concert

The music year ends on June 2 for Carlton Comprehensive Performing Arts students, and they’re going to celebrate with a Year End Concert.

Carlton music teacher Kayleigh Skomorowski said the performance will feature the Grade 9 Concert Band, Grade 10 Concert Band, Senior Concert Band, Jazz Band and Choir.

Skomorowski said it’s a nice way to show the community what the students have learned.

“It’s a culmination of everything we’ve been working on together pretty much all year,” Skomorowski said.

This wasn’t Skomorowoski’s first year working with Carlton music students, but it was the first year she did it solo. She said the bands and choir had a great year and she was happy to be a part of it.

Skomorowski took over the whole program this year after being a co-director with former teacher Brenda Bernath last year.

Last year she co-directed the Grade 9 Band, but this year she took over the whole program.

“Each group got their opportunity to go on their trip and perform at some away festivals, so that was really exciting,” she said. “Then we participated in our local Prince Albert Music Festival this year and everybody did really well. (I’m) super thrilled with everybody’s performances.”

Skomorowski said that there will be a mix of music during the performance.

“Every band has got a movie score of some sort that they’re working on, so we’ll have some music that audience members will be familiar with,” she said. “Then they’re all performing some of the pieces that they played at festival earlier this year.”

Skomorowski is especially proud of the Senior Band selection.

“Our senior band’s playing a piece called Windjammer, which has been quite the feat for them to polish off,” she said. “I’m super proud of them rising to the occasion.”

Skomorowski added that one new development this year was the re-introduction of the Jazz Band.

“We’ve got a jazz band on the go, which I don’t know the last time Carlton had a jazz program, so excited just to spread the word on that,” she said.

The Year End Concert is on June 2 at the Carlton Cafetorium at 7 p.m. Admission is by silver collection and all proceeds support Carlton Band and Choir programming.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca