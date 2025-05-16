Carlton student exited for exhibition at Grace Campbell Gallery

Ryder Hogan a Grade 11 student at Carlton Comprehensive High School is displaying her work in the new exhibit at the Grace Campbell Gallery in the John M. Cuelenaere Branch of the Prince Albert Public Library.

The exhibit officially opened on May 10. Hogan said it’s exciting to have her art on public display.

“Obviously, I would not in a million years have imagined this happening to me,” Hogan said. “I always just drew thinking that that would be it and that I would never really have my art up anywhere on any walls.”

At the High School Juried Art Show at the Mann Art Gallery Hogan won the Creative Exploration Award for her work entitled ‘Buttons and Pins’. She’s hoping those and other awards, combined with exhibitions at local art galleries, will help boost her college applications.”

Hogan could not recall what got her started in art specifically, but could remember being drawn to it.

“I remember when I was in kindergarten, my mom was in school and working at the same time and because I was in pre-K/ kindergarten the pre-K class would leave for half the day and then the second pre-K class would come in, so I would just stay for the whole day while my mom did her schooling and stuff,” she said. “During the time where this first class left and the second would class come in, my teacher would let me paint.”

Her love of art has blossomed since then.

“I love to just have the free time to be able to create whatever I wanted and that was probably what drove my passion to continue drawing,” Hogan said.

This love art also leads to a love of working in all kinds of mediums.

“I like to do traditional. I like sketching. I like to do inking. I like to use pens and stuff. I like to use markers. I like to use watercolour. I like to use acrylic,” she said.

“I like all kinds of art forms. I’ve done, clay. I’ve painted on wood. I’ve painted bird feeders. I’ve done a lot of art forms.”

The display at the Grace Campbell Art Gallery is mostly composed of her work in digital art, which is created with digital art apps. Her work does have a surrealistic tendency.

“I think my favourite is definitely digital art and then sketching, then watercolour,” Hogan said.

Hogan said that it was special to have her favourite form of art as part of her exhibition. The reason she loves digital art is the freedom it offers her.

“I definitely find that there’s a lot more creative freedom that I can achieve with digital art,” she said. “Sometimes with traditional, I feel like it can be limiting sometimes with all the supplies needed but with digital art I have everything I need on my screen and I’m able to create all my ideas whenever I want, whenever I feel like.”

Art is even in her goals in post-secondary education. She is thinking about doing a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in English.

“I’m going to become, hopefully an art teacher and then hopefully maybe an art university professor. I’m going to major in art and then minor in English,” Hogan said.

“I do like literature and I do like writing.”

Hogan has decided to use this exhibition for more than just art. The exhibit also includes a list of links to organizations that help people in need.

“I’ve always wanted to help people and with this very rare opportunity to have people coming in and out of my gallery, I wanted to provide something that maybe a few people could see and then a few people could donate to said organizations,” she said. “I want to help people in the best way that I can.”

Ryder Hogan’s exhibition is at the Grace Campbell Gallery from May 6 to May 27.

