Carlton presents paintings from gallery to Dr. Lalita Malhotra

Students at Carlton Comprehensive High School honoured Dr. Lalita Malhotra in a presentation on Friday morning with art that was displayed at the Wahkohtowin Art Gallery in the South Hill Mall.

The presentation took place in teacher Jennifer Brown’s art classroom and included Grade 9 students and two students who created works in the portrait gallery along with pre-school students from Mont St. Joseph Home.

“We wanted to take some time to honour Dr. Malhotra and the connection that she’s had with her school,” teacher Melanie Mirasty said. “She has been part of our school community for around three years that we’ve been inviting (her) into the school to speak to students. Part of that was also having our school community honour the amazing work that she has done in the larger community, so that and doing that through art.”

Malhotra was grateful to receive the art from the students.

“I’m very honoured and humbled about all the tributes they have given me,” she said. “(It’s) so much respect and love. It’s really overwhelming. My heart really goes out to the kids who agree to do all that so that is my feeling for everything.”

The presentation itself was also special to Malhotra. The students read a story of her life and conducted a game with the pre-school students.

Malhotra said it was humbling to take part in the event.

“All those compliments they have given me, I don’t know if I deserve them or not,” she said. “But thank you so much for giving all those compliments. I appreciate them very much.”

Brown facilitated the creation of the art that students presented to Malhotra. The event also honoured partnerships with Safeway, who Mirasty said supports students, the Rotary Club of Prince Albert, Prince Albert Kinsmen and MNP Prince Albert.

“Those are the main sponsors for us to be able to show over 10,000 pieces of art in the gallery since it opened,” Mirasty said.

Merasty and Brown volunteer to make the art gallery work. She said the students get many compliments on their pieces, and residents often ask who is in charge of it.

The gallery is operated by Carlton but ultimately is supported by the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division. Along with honouring Malhotra, the presentation also acknowledged its fifth anniversary.

Mirasty said Malhotra is well-loved in Prince Albert. She said if you go anywhere with Malhotra people have to stop and give Malhotra a hug for her support of the community.

Malhotra told the students about what she does and why she does it and gave inspiration to the students

“We have Malhotra NICU in the Victoria Hospital. All the newborn babies who are there now, we don’t have to send any babies to Saskatoon or Regina, and now we are going to be donating to the Ronald McDonald House, which is going to be built here. The construction is already started. We have a children’s room—the Malhotra Room—and it’s a room for their parties at Alfred Jenkins.”

Mirasty also wanted to acknowledge the work of the Grade 9 students. Merasty said the group has volunteered over five times in the community since starting in the new block.

“They are just my inspiration for what I want to see in three to four years time as they grow into adults and take the lead in the community, I feel extremely inspired by their altruism and their ability to give back, so I wanted to honour them as well,” Mirasty

Malhotra was not sure what she would do with the collection.

“I’ll find a place and I’m sure my children will like it. Some I will give to the Bison Cafe also keep. We have meetings there and give her a couple of those and some other people who will appreciate it,” Malhota said.

