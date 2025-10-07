Carlton Indigenous Day continues to expand celebration of Indigenous culture

The annual celebration of Indigenous culture at Carlton Comprehensive High School kicked off for the seventh year with a Grand Entry on Monday morning.

Carlton Indigenous Day has become a tradition at the school. Organizing committee member Bonnie Vandale said the day fills a need at the high school.

“Indigenous Day here at Carlton is an important day for us to pause and to learn and to reflect on the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples on Treaty 6 territory,” Vandale said. “Indigenous Day has been going for the past seven years, and it’s become a celebrated day for Indigenous and non-Indigenous students to learn and appreciate and celebrate Indigenous peoples.”

She said Indigenous education permeates the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division at every level, and this is a great representation of that.

Carlton Indigenous Day is closed to the public except for the Grand Entry in CPAC. After the Grand Entry, the Riverside School Choir sang “O Canada” in Cree and Elder Liz Settee said a prayer. The Prince Albert Raiders acted as flag bearers with Hubert Clarke carrying the Eagle Staff for the Grand Entry.

There were speeches from Black Lake Chief Coreen Sayazie, City Councillor Darren Solomon, Sask Rivers Superintendent Jennifer Hingley, Carlton Principal Jennifer Ferguson, Vandale and Peggy Boyer of the organizing committee and Kelly Klassen.

“We always want to include a variety of chiefs in a variety of communities,” Vandale said.

She said that is because an Indigenous person from Prince Albert can be from any First Nation. Vandale explained that the Dene students were feeling underrepresented in Indigenous Day and wanted representation because of a seeming dominance by the Cree Language.

“So this year we had the Dene chief from Black Lake. We also have Dene hand games.

We also have Dene Elders and we have a Dene language person sharing the language, so along with the Cree language, along with the Michif language, we’re trying to encompass all Indigenous peoples within our school,” she said.

Vandale added that it was nice that they could fix the situation to make Dene students feel more included.

“We didn’t want to leave people out,” Vandale added.

Tessa Kakakaway performed a Shawl Dance as part of Carlton Indigenous Day Grand Entry on Monday morning.

The Prairie Thunder Drum Group played the Honour Song for the Carlton Indigenous Day Grand Entry on Monday morning.



The two drum groups taking part were from Wahpeton and Muskoday.

The Grand Entry included a featured performance of a Shawl Dance by student Tessa Kakakaway and a Jig by Lacey George.

Klassen announced the presentation of a Star Blanket to Vandale for all her work on Indigenous Day as she is retiring at the end of this school year.

“I was definitely surprised,” Vandale said. “It was an honour and I was just speechless. I didn’t know what to say. I’ve always wholeheartedly tried to run and make Indigenous Day great. I never expected to receive a blanket.

“It was pretty much a shock, but I’m very honoured and I’m very thankful to everybody that’s helped me,” she added.

Vandale also thanked her co-chair Peggy Boyer. She said having Boyer as part of the blanket ceremony was special.

“We did a lot this year and it seemed that we were running around. She was running around more than I was, but we made a good team and she has to be part of my blanket because she helped me a lot,” Vandale said.

Vandale has had a long career with most of it being at Carlton.

“I’ve been teaching for 35 years. I taught 9 years at a reserve school at Cote First Nation. And then I taught 16 months out at the penitentiary by working with female offenders. Then I got my job here at Carleton and it will be 26 years that I’ve been here. My retirement date is July 1, 2026,” Vandale said.

MN-S President Glen McCallum sent regrets because of a death in the family.

The event was emceed by students Makayla Cochrane and Autumn Isbister

After the Grand Entry, students could take part in breakout sessions. The afternoon included a Square-Dancing demonstration with the Northern Prairie Dancers and a performance by the Rez Boys. The Rez Boys also acted as accompaniment for the Northern Prairie Dancers.

The Indigenous Day committee continues to excel, according to Vandale.

“I just want to thank all the staff and the students and the elders and everybody,” Vandale said.

She also thanked the numerous sponsors of the event who increase every year.

