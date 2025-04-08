Carlton hosting first spring trade show Saturday

After successfully hosting winter trade shows the past two years, Carlton Comprehensive High School is adding a spring show on April 12.

The Springtacular Craft and Trade Show will be taking over inside and outside the school on Saturday.

Carlton Vice-Principal Kent Arpin is part of the organizing committee. He said the idea for a spring trade show was based on demand from vendors at previous events.

“The vendors that were at the fall trade show had asked us last year if we would put on a spring show, but unfortunately last year, due to the sanctions that were placed under by the STF, we weren’t able to,” Arpin explained.

Aprin said that after the fall trade show this year vendors were again asking if they would try a spring show and he confirmed that the organizers would attempt one.

“We’re filling up,” he said. “We got lots of lots of vendors chomping at the bit to get through the door. We’ve had patrons who have mentioned that they’re expecting a good show.”

The show has added a few outdoor vendors thanks to local car dealerships. There will also be food trucks outside, and activities inside and outside the building. He also noted that the famous fries and gravy will also be available in the Carlton Cafetorium.

With the forecast looking good for Saturday, Arpin said they were hoping for an excellent turnout.

As with past trade shows, the funds raised will be used to support extracurricular activities at the school. One example is the Outdoor Education Club, according to Arpin.

“We bought a set of jerseys and shorts for our one of our basketball teams this year, and then the other funds get disseminated as needed for whatever educational and extracurricular needs we have in the building,” he explained.

The trade shows in Carlton have a unique setup snaking through the vast space of the building. Arpin said that the setup is a selling point for vendors and the public.

“There’s vendors who sell out, and then there’s other vendors who get an opportunity to show stuff that normally they wouldn’t just because we’ve got a lot of space and provide that opportunity,” Arpin explained.

Arpin added that the vendors request for a second show was because there is not as many events at this time of year for them. It is also a change in season which will add more people.

“Anybody who goes snowmobiling or fishing, that’s the end of that season, and now with the melt happening, I guess there won’t be as many people doing as many outdoor things,” he explained. “We’re going in the transition time between outdoor events and activities, so it will be hopefully well received and we can provide an opportunity for everyone in the community to come out.”

The Carlton Springtacular Craft and Trade Show is on Saturday at Carlton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission is $2. Arpin said even though the event is coming quickly there is still space available. He explained that the school is 420,000 square feet and they use about 80,000 square feet to host the show.

“We are always able to expand if there’s anybody out there, that or community groups that are interested in getting a table to advertise what they’re doing, by all means they can get a hold of us and let us know,” Arpin said.

For more information or to book a last minute table contact Arpin at KArpin@SRSD119.ca or call 306-922-3115.