Carlton Craft and Trade Mega Show returning for third year

The Carlton Craft and Trade Mega Show is returning to Carlton Comprehensive High School on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Kirk Pilon, a teacher at Carlton in the Industrial Arts Program, is one of the organisers and said that there were not many changes to this year’s third edition.

“We got vendors. We are still taking applications for vendors. And admission’s going to be two bucks open to the public, and it’s a nice time to come out, especially before December,” Pilon said.

The trade show stretches throughout Carlton each year.

“We’re anticipating running into our cafeteria along our main hallway into our Gold Gym as well. And we’re switching the front entrance, so just to change things up for everyone and get equitable exposure for everyone.”

He explained that occasionally the people would filter to the cafeteria and then drift away, so they have moved the entrance for the show to the 6th Avenue doors to provide equal exposure for everyone,” Pilon said.

” We’re just kind of moving flow, just a little more efficient flow for customers coming in,” Pilon said.

The fundraiser has raised money for extracurricular activities in the past, but this year is to enhance the educational experience for students in the school’s practical and applied arts department.

“They’re just buying new tools, upgrading our tools, upgrading the supplies that the kids use. Instead of using softwoods for their bird feeders, they can enhance them by buying hardwoods. Enhancing the experience overall,” Pilon said.

He explained that there are some 3D Printers on order, and this will help towards that purchase.

” And it’s going to be primarily for our PA9. So the grade nines get an opportunity to experience six of the major trades that we offer here, which are construction, electrical, mechanics, machining, welding and drafting as well,” Pilon said.

Pilon said that the Welding Shop also received a Teacher Innovation Grant from the Ministry of Education that upgraded student experience as well.

” And with that grant, we were able to purchase a CNC plasma cutter for our school. So that’s just one example of program enhancement. So instead of kids going in and cutting things by hand, they’re able to draft something up and then put it on the plasma table and cut something out. And we’ve had kids making signs. We’ve had a lot of fire pits and it’s brought the program to a whole new level,” Pilon said.

Pilon said that he was excited to do the Trade Show again after the success of the last few years.

“ I didn’t realise that there’s a circuit, a trade show circuit, so every weekend it kind of builds up into Christmas time,” Pilon said.

The third annual Carlton Craft and Trade Mega Show is at Carlton on Saturday. Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. admission is $2. If you are a vendor, reach out to the school at 306-922-3115.