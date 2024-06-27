Carlton Class of 2024 learned to adapt to get to graduation day

The new Carlton Comprehensive High School tradition continued indoors for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.

The ceremony began at the CPAC gym where graduates crossed over to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends. In the past two years, graduates crossed over on the steps of the school. The ceremony took place in CPAC with students dispersed throughout the day. According to administration, uncertainty around the STF sanctions led them to adopt the format for another year.

Valedictorian Alexa Golding said there was plenty of uncertainty about grad due to the province’s negotiations with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation. However, she added that this wasn’t the first challenge they faced, after entering Carlton in Grade 9 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard, but you just got to live with it and do things anyway,” Golding said. “I would say there were challenges, but we’re used to uncertainty.

“For a while it (the negotiations and sanctions) was pretty upsetting because we didn’t know exactly what was going to be happening. There was a lot of uncertainty, definitely. I was worried about school for a while, when strikes are happening, but we pushed through everything and it worked out.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Valedictorian Alexa Golding addressed the Class of 2024 at Carlton CPAC on Wednesday as part of Grad 2024 at Carlton.

With her high school years over, Golding said she’ll look back on school events as her favourite times. She enjoyed the pep rallies, football and basketball games, and any event that allowed students to interact.

During the ceremony, Golding received the Governor General’s Award, which was presented by principal Jennifer Ferguson and Saskatchewan Rivers trustee Barry Hollick. She said afterwards she was shocked to receive the award.

This was her second surprise as she was also surprised to be named Valedictorian on June 19.

“Normally they announced the Valedictorian in April (or) May and they hadn’t announced one,” she said. “I kind of just assumed they weren’t going to announce one, so I was very surprised, yes.”

Golding is planning on attending the University of Saskatchewan to work towards a Bachelor of Science degree. Beyond that, she is still considering her options.

“I think it will lead to other stuff, (I’m) just not sure exactly what yet? I’m really excited to explore my options in university,” Golding said.

Ferguson’s predecessor Jeff Court said the idea for the unique setup for graduation came from their desire to promote the school’s goals and values about families, relationships, equity and kindness.

After they were presented their diploma’s students could have photo opportunities in the Carlton Cafetorium or outside with a tipi and Dreamcatcher.

As has become tradition for each student, teachers read the announcement of the graduate and included memories and each student’s future plan. Teachers who affected students’ lives also posed with each graduate.

The day concluded with the Grand March in the CPAC Gymnasium. This included the speeches by Golding, Hollick and parents representative Estelle Krawec.

During her speech, Krawec paid tribute to Arabelle Gola, who passed away in August, 2023 and would have been a part of the Class of 2024. After her speech, she read a tribute to Gola, followed by the presentation of the first Arabelle Gola Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was presented to Emma Palmer by Lisa Bos-Atchison. Palmer was emotional after receiving the scholarship.

Golding was just happy that everything worked out for the Class of 2024.

“I’m very glad that everything has worked out and we’re getting to celebrate grad still,” she said.

