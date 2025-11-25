Carlton claims Volleyball and Football city titles for first time in recent memory

For the first time in recent memory the Carlton Crusaders football and volleyball teams all won their respective city championships over the rival St. Mary Marauders.

The Crusaders football team won the Car Guys Classic 48-0 on Oct. 6 at Max Clunie Field for their fourth consecutive city title. The senior boys Crusaders volleyball team won the City Final 21-25, 25-10, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9 on Oct. 24 and the Crusaders senior girls’ volleyball team defeated the Marauders 25-12, 25-15, 25-24 on Wednesday Oct. 29.

Crusaders’ senior boys volleyball coach Matthew Lueck, Crusaders’ senior girls volleyball coach Tori Glynn and Crusaders’ football coach Lindsay Strachan each were happy to take home a City Championship.

Lueck said that there was no guarantee the Crusaders boys team would win, but he liked their odds.

“I’m speaking for myself, I thought we had a really good chance because we had a veteran crew of guys that had been there before and done it all before,” Lueck said. “We kind of got over a hump playing St. Mary last year, so they kind of had a different feel this year than other years for sure.”

Glynn said that the girls’ team were well-prepared for the City final.

“The team was really focused in training and very focused on (the) game plan and establishing their roles on the court and the team,” she said. “It was a really good opportunity.”

Glynn said that the girls’ team also had many returnees from the previous season, which helped this year.

“They had the experience of playing in the City championship the year previous. I think that experience definitely helped them to execute (and) to reach their goal,” Glynn said.

Submitted Photo The Senior Boys and Senior Girls teams celebrated after each team’s victory in their respective Volleyball City Finals.

The volleyball City Championships and NSFL Championship game all come after a long season. That doesn’t always mean they’re familiar opponents though, especially in volleyball.

“It’s always had a kind of like a weird time,” Lueck said. “We hadn’t played St. Mary all year and then we played them five times in like three weeks.”

The boys played the Marauders in the City Championship and the two teams then faced off at SHSAA 5A Regionals at Carlton.

Lueck said that the win was a highlight for the graduating players.

“It was kind of a feel good part of the season,” he said. “I think for us we were happy to get back to provincials and it was unfortunate we didn’t get to kind of build on what we did last year.”

The boys’ volleyball team then advanced to 5A Provincials and lost in the quarterfinals at Ecole St. Mary. He said that was not the finish they expected after a medal finish in 2024.

“We ended up with a bronze last year and we would have liked to have done better, but we went and any of the 10 teams that were at provincials could have won, and that’s what happened,” he said. “The 10th ranked team won provincials.”

Saskatoon Holy Cross defeated Saskatoon Aden Bowman 25-16, 27-25 in the championship game at St. Mary on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“There’s disappointment yes, but also (it’s) really easy to look back and there’s lots of high points to our season,” Lueck said. “We got better and we have a great base of kids coming back next year,” Lueck said.

The senior boys are losing six Grade 12s in Kole McGregor, Damien Court, Miken Head, Jaxson Robertson, Kasey Custer, Everette Moccasin—Burke and David Morin.

“Basically, my entire starting lineup,” Lueck said.

He said the experience in consecutive provincials was great preparation for the next group of players.

“We have a couple grade nines, a couple Grade 10s, a couple Grade 11s coming back,” he said.

Glynn said that reflecting on the last season where they finished fourth at home Regionals and did not make provincials there is always lessons to be learned.

“The City Championship was a highlight and a really fun experience. Even though we didn’t qualify for provincials like we had hoped to, what are the lessons to be learned and what are the adjustments that we can make in terms of training and preparation for the next season?” Glynn said.

The girls volleyball team loses three to graduation including Bailey DeBusasac, Alina Untila, and Haylie Gordon.

On the football side, Strachan echoed what both Lueck and Glynn said about preparation and commitment. He said the football team worked hard to getter better each week, and the Car Guys Classic helps with that preparation.

“The reality of that game for us is it’s kind of like a midway point in our season,” Strachan explained. “I mean, as much as that’s a nice accomplishment for those guys, we don’t do a ton of focus on that result just because we’re trying to play our best football in October and November.”

The Crusaders defeated St. Mary again in the league final before falling 31-24 to Moose Jaw Central in the 5A semi-final on Nov. 1.

Strachan said it was an emotional game.

“Anytime you don’t win the last game you play in, it’s always emotional because, kids and coaches, we invest lots of time and energy,” Strachan said. “You care and that always stings.”

He reiterated that the team finished above expectations. He said the team was confident, but he wasn’t sure anyone outside the program thought the Crusaders could repeat as league champs, never mind provincial champs.

“I think we felt that we had that potential, but I don’t think anybody else, based on what we lost the year before, would have thought that,” Strachan said.

Strachan gave credit to the team’s work ethic and attitude during the season.

“It didn’t necessarily end the way we wanted, but it’s still a season of positives in our mind, we were right there,” Strachan said.

