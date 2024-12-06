Carlton Band preparing for annual Christmas Concert

The Carlton Comprehensive Public High School Band will celebrate the holiday season with their annual Christmas Concert next week.

The annual Carlton Christmas Concert returns on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Carlton Cafetorium. Band leader Brenda Bernath said the Christmas Concert is an opportunity for students to perform the music they have been working on since the start of the school year.

“The concert allows us to come together as a community to celebrate the students’ accomplishments,” she said. “We have a number of Christmas songs in the program which we hope promotes and celebrates the Christmas season and what it means to various families.

“Christmas may be a time of reflection, peace, joy, kindness, and giving. It may also be a time to think of those less fortunate than ourselves,” she added.

This year Bernath is also working with Kayleigh Skomorowski. Bernath said the band program is continuing to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic with numbers close to what the program had before the pandemic.

“The pandemic was very hard on performing groups, and we are glad that kids are taking a renewed interest in music again,” she said.

Skomoroski and Bernath split the choir duties. Skomoroski is also in charge of the Grade 9 band, while Bernath is in charge of the Grade 10 to Grade 12 band.

“Our choir program is up and running, and we are excited to announce that we will be doing a musical this year,” Bernath explained. “We are looking at another themed concert in the spring and with a musical happening as well, there will be lots of opportunities to showcase our students’ talents.”

Skomoroski is happy to see the growth in the performing arts at Carlton.

“With the growing numbers of students, we are excited to increase our capacity and offer more opportunities for kids interested in the performing arts,” she said.

The Concert Band will perform an array of Christmas music. The list includes traditional Christmas carols, time tested holiday favourites and newer contemporary music.

Tickets to attend the concert are by silver collection at the door, the Carlton Christmas Concert is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

