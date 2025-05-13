Carlton Band bringing back movie music for spring concert

The Carlton Band is bringing back a popular theme as they present “A Night at the Movies 2’ on Thursday at the Carlton Cafetorium.

Carlton Band co-leader Brenda Bernath said theme nights have been popular over the past four years, so they decided to keep them going.

“The first one was ‘Where is the Love?’ which was based upon the focus of the arts education curriculum. It was an educational concert that highlighted various issues or topics of concern in our society and hopefully inspired people to act on them,” Bernath said.

Then the next year they did their first “A Night at the Movies, which included a concession stand with popcorn and projections to tie the theme together. In 2024 for the Spring Concert the band did ‘Pop, Rock and a little Disco’ with students dressing the part.

“After that concert, we had a lot of discussion in terms of what the next concert should be,” Bernath said. “The students decided upon another movie themed concert, therefore this year’s concert includes a lot of movie music. All four of the concerts have been a lot of fun with the music being familiar to both the students and the audience. Every year, we would wonder how we could top the last concert.”

Bernath, who teaches band along with Addams Family Musical director Kayleigh Skomorowski, said that the band program itself is going well. The duo also co-directo the choir.

“Our numbers are healthy and have bounced back from the dip experienced during COVID. We have some really strong groups and are proud of where the kids are at. When you get to teach kids for four years, you really get to see their skills develop over that time,” Bernath said.

She said that over four years with students you can watch them grow as musicians and as people.

“It is so rewarding to work with them and function as a team,” Bernath said. “Four years together builds strong relationships, open communication, and trust. It is so important that students feel comfortable to share their opinions and to have their voices heard, and by the time you spend four years together you really feel like you are a family.”

This year the concert will also feature the Carlton Choir and students from the Independent Futures program. Before COVID-19 hit, Carlton had a choir that practiced during noon hour but it dropped off during the pandemic.

“Students had gone a long time without having any extracurricular activities to fill their time, and last year our extracurricular activities had interruptions due to teacher sanctions,” Bernath said. “This year with expanded staffing and the addition of the musical, it is great to see the choir program rebounding back.”

She added that Independent Future students have been taking music class every day this school year.

“We have had a lot of fun and have covered various musical activities,” Bernath said. “At Christmas time the students put on a concert for their families, and with the Spring Concert coming up, we thought it would be great to include them in it.”

Bernath said many of them will be unable to attend the concert but they will be sharing their performances through recordings.

“Their songs are also based on the movie theme and will have a video presentation shown as you hear the audio of their performance,” she said.

She invited everyone in the community to come and share the talent of the students.

“We are very proud of our students. They have prepared a great concert and we look forward to sharing it with our community. We encourage people to come out and enjoy an evening of amazing student talent,” Bernath said.

The concert begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Carlton Cafetorium. Admission is a silver collection at the door.