Cargill’s new Regina canola plant now operational amid changing market

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Cargill Limited’s new canola processing facility on the outskirts of Regina is now open for business, the company announced Tuesday.

The $350-million plant, located west of the city at the Global Transportation Hub, is in the midst of ramping up operations and is projected to have an annual capacity to process one million metic tonnes of canola seed into canola oil and meal.

That means local farmers will have another outlet for their crops after a tumultuous year of tariffs.

“It’s right in the heart of a really strong canola growing region,” Cargill president Jeff Vassart told the Regina Leader-Post. “There’s great infrastructure to access the plant, both inbound truck (routes) for the seed that’s being delivered but outbound rail to send the products to different customers that we’re serving.”

It was originally hoped that the new canola crush plant — first announced in April 2021 — would open by 2024 after initial construction began in 2022. But various delays changed the timeline to late 2025 before eventually settling on the spring of 2026.

It’s now officially operational and expected to reach full capacity in the coming weeks, according to Cargill.

“This facility strengthens our ability to connect Canadian farmers to growing global demand for food and renewable fuels,” Vassart said in a news release. “By expanding processing capacity in Saskatchewan, we’re creating more opportunities for farmers while helping ensure Canada remains competitive in rapidly evolving global markets.”

The facility’s completion comes after the Canadian canola market reopened earlier this year to China, which has traditionally been one of its largest buyers along with the United States.

However, China introduced a 100 per cent tariff on canola oil and meal imports in March 2025, then slapped a 75.8 per cent tariff on canola seed in August 2025. Those levies essentially halted canola movement between Canada and China until the countries reached a landmark trade deal in January that significantly reduced or removed the tariffs.

In addition to last year’s market uncertainty, plans for two other Regina canola plants were placed on hold.

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) put the brakes on its proposed joint venture with AGT Foods for a renewable diesel complex and canola crush plant. Regina-based Viterra had also planned to build a canola processing plant in the area but it was later divulged that the project was “in limbo” and “unlikely” to go ahead after the company was acquired by U.S.-based Bunge Limited.

Despite a shifting commodity market and inflationary costs for large capital projects, Vassart says there’s promising demand for Cargill to move forward. Canola oil as a food product is still strong, he says, but there are also rapid growth opportunities from its use as feedstock for producing low-carbon fuels.

“There’s lots of adversity that comes with a project like this but, you know, we really feel that the long-term demand for canola (and) canola products is one of the significant drivers behind why we would make the investment that we did,” said Vassart.

The newly opened plant is expected to employ more than 100 people between full-time workers and contractors.

nyking@postmedia.com