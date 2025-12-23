Car thieves end up with gift-wrapped copy of Criminal Code courtesy West Van police

Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News

A lump of coal is not what you want in your Christmas stocking, but two thieves in West Vancouver may have received an even worse gift this year.

West Vancouver police responded to the activation of a bait vehicle on Nov. 23, according to a press release issued Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle and located two suspects. What was missing, however, was the gift-wrapped copy of the Criminal Code of Canada police officers had cheekily left inside the bait car.

During the arrest, police seized multiple items of suspected stolen property. They also eventually found, dirty and discarded in some nearby bushes, their copy of the Criminal Code.

“We do take property crimes, such as car theft, very seriously,” said Suzanne Birch, spokesperson for West Vancouver police. “We have intelligence-driven, effective countermeasures available to confront these incidents in real-time.”

West Vancouver police work in partnership with the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) to deploy equipped bait vehicles and GPS-tracked property in areas with higher theft rates.

The GPS and audio/video technology allow for real-time monitoring and a fast police response when an offence occurs, West Vancouver police said.

Bait vehicles replicate common theft targets and may include “remote engine-disabling features” to help with safe arrests, police said, while bait property is clearly marked and tracked for identification and evidence.

“Proactive enforcement strategies, such as bait vehicles, are designed not only to apprehend offenders but also to deter theft, improve community safety and hold those responsible for property crime accountable,” the press release said.

Birch said an investigation is still underway and no charges have been laid yet.

“While we find the Criminal Code indispensable, it clearly wasn’t the score these thieves were hoping for. Nonetheless, we’d be happy to provide them with a clean, new copy should they change their mind. We’ll even gift wrap it for them – again,” police said in the release.

Abby Luciano is the Indigenous and civic affairs reporter for the North Shore News. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.