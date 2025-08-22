Car lovers gather at Art Hauser Centre as Klassic Kruizers team up with SPCA for a fundraising barbecue

The rumble of engines and the gleam of polished chrome filled the Art Hauser Centre parking lot Friday afternoon as the Klassic Kruizers Kar Show rolled into a new venue.



Dozens of classic and custom vehicles lined the lot, attracting enthusiasts and families alike for an afternoon of nostalgia, horsepower, and community support.



For the first time in more than two decades, the show was held away from its longtime home at Northern Lights Casino due to ongoing renovations. Club president Les Nemish said the change marked a new chapter for the event.



”This year is special because we’re on our own, with support from Northern Lights Casino,” Nemish said. “It’s a standalone show, and we’re working hard to make it bigger and better every year.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Les Nemish, president of the Klassic Kruizers Car Club, stands beside a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am during Friday’s car show at the Art Hauser Centre parking lot.



The event also featured a barbecue fundraiser for the Prince Albert SPCA, adding a charitable twist to the annual gathering. Event and fundraising coordinator Cameron Corrigal said the partnership came together thanks to a personal connection between the organizations.



“One of our staff members has parents on the Klassic Kruizers board,” Corrigal explained. “They invited us to run the barbeque this year, and it’s a huge help. Our vet bills can run up to $15,000 a month, so events like this are critical.”



Corrigal said the money raised will go toward medical care for animals, and the SPCA is always looking for volunteers to help with shelter work and future events.



While the SPCA handled the grill, car lovers strolled the lot exchanging stories and admiring rides like Marv Penner’s 1968 Chevrolet Caprice. Penner bought the big-block earlier this year and said it brings back memories of his teenage years.



“I had one very similar when I was in high school,” Penner said. “When I drive this car, it’s like being 17 again.”



Penner, a longtime enthusiast, said the best part of these shows is the camaraderie.



“Everybody here is willing to help you out if you need it,” he said. “Join a car club, buy something, even if it’s an old beater, and drive it. That’s what the hobby’s about.”

Marv Penner stands beside his 1968 Chevrolet Caprice during the Klassic Kruisers annual car show on Friday. The event is

normally held in the Northern Lights Casino parking lot, but organizers were forced to relocate while the casino undergoes

renovations



Despite cloudy skies, organizers expected more vehicles to roll in as the evening went on, with turnout typically ranging from 150 to 250 cars. Nemish said the club hopes to keep building on the event and encourage the next generation of car lovers.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Visitors browse rows of classic cars during the annual Klassic Kruizers Car Show at the Art Hauser Centre. The event featured a mix of vintage vehicles, community spirit, and a fundraising barbecue for the SPCA.



“People just love cars,” he said. “It’s great to see younger groups coming in with their own style, whether it’s classic muscle or modern cars. It keeps the hobby alive.”



The Klassic Kruizers plan to remain at the Art Hauser Centre while the casino completes renovations, with hopes of expanding the event in years to come.