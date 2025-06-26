Canoe Quest forges lifelong friendships along Ancestral Waters

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

Youth from across Saskatchewan journeyed more than 100 kilometres by canoe earlier this month, following an ancestral route along the North Saskatchewan River as part of a five-day cultural experience rooted in Métis and First Nations traditions.

The Youth Canoe Quest 2025, organized by the Prince Albert Indian Métis Friendship Centre (PAIMFC) and its partners, brought together 26 Indigenous youth and a dozen adult mentors from communities including the Whitecap Dakota Nation, the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation, and the urban Indigenous community in Prince Albert.

Over five days, participants canoed 116 km, travelled 998 km by vehicle, and immersed themselves in traditional teachings, land-based knowledge, and healing ceremonies. Each day began with a pipe ceremony, followed by canoeing, storytelling, and sharing circles.

“The highlight was watching the youth and adults work together to keep everyone safe, and seeing new friendships and connections form,” said Shaylene Bird, culture and ceremonial coordinator at PAIMFC.

Shaylene said one of the most memorable moments came when the group encountered a stretch of river rapids. Many youth were nervous. Some were new to canoeing. But after navigating the current together, a sense of shared pride and confidence took over.

“Everyone was just clapping and cheering each other on. We were all just happy that everybody got through the rapids safely,” she said.

“One youth told us he didn’t know how to swim and was scared of water. By the end, he wasn’t scared anymore. That’s powerful.”

Seventeen-year-old Carmon Crystal Bearray, who attended the trip for a second year, said the experience helped her feel grounded in her identity as an Indigenous person.

“I liked creating bonds and the thrill you get while you’re on the land,” Bearray said. “Being on the land makes you feel grounded, like our ancestors were. It’s something you don’t want to take for granted.”

The trip included lessons on canoeing safety, tent setup, outdoor survival, firearm safety, and traditional knowledge such as drumming, ceremonial protocols, and teachings on men’s and women’s roles. Youth were also guided through grief, loss, and mental health topics in informal circles.

“It taught me not to be scared and to try new things,” Bearray added. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.

Shane Bird, the lead organizer and youth services director at PAIMFC, said land-based programming like the canoe quest is about more than skill-building. It’s about breaking cycles of trauma and helping youth heal through culture and reconnection.

“We’re trying to break the cycle of intergenerational traumas,” Shane said. “We need more partnerships and funding to keep creating opportunities like this, especially for urban Indigenous youth.”

By the end of the trip, Shane said many of the youth were already asking when the next one would be.

“Some didn’t want to go home,” he said. “They felt like they accomplished something big. We came together as a family. We left with new friends and a new family that will last a lifetime.”