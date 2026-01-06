Canmore caver exploring new depths in Canada’s third-longest cave

Leah Pelletier

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Rocky Mountain Outlook

CROWSNEST PASS — Deep underground, with only the yellow hue of a headlamp illuminating the murky walls of the Yorkshire Pot cave, Canmore caver Brent Arnold’s eyes adjust to the shades of darkness surrounding him.

With early September conditions keeping things balmy up top on the Crowsnest Pass’ Andy Good Plateau — access to the cave’s main entrance point — down inside Yorkshire Pot a brisk temperature of four Celsius grips Arnold and his crew of eight.

“It’s pretty close to 100 per cent humidity, so you’re always cold. There’s no escape; there’s no sun to warm you up in the morning when you wake up,” says Arnold, vice president of the Alberta Speleological Society who also works as an instructor with Canmore Cave Tours.

Canada’s third-longest cave, Yorkshire Pot has had a hold on Arnold’s imagination for the last few years.

“Ultimately, the thing that keeps me coming back is there’s just more [to explore],” he said.

“There’s more and more and more and I guess I started so now I can’t just stop.”

Building on the first explorations done in the cave system back in 1969, when Arnold picked up the “caver’s bible” — Jon Rolland’s Caves of the Canadian Rockies — his excitement only grew.

“It has this little section in the Yorkshire Pot section of the book saying they think that there is close to being roughly 140 unexplored passageways that they have seen and that’s only the ones they saw and then weren’t able to map,” he said.

“That got me very excited … like, ‘Oh, it’s already one of Canada’s longest caves and there’s lots of great potential for new cave.”

Organizing his first expedition to the cave in 2022, followed by another in 2024, Arnold and a team of eager cavers made their third trip to the limestone cave system in September, building on last year’s findings.

With passageways that amount to 15 kilometres in length and at a depth of 395 metres, from the highest known point to the lowest, Yorkshire Pot ranks third in length with Canada’s longest cave, the ARGO Cave System, on Vancouver sitting at 25 km and Castleguard Cave coming in second at 21 km.

“I personally think that from what I’ve seen, Yorkshire Pot is way longer and that there should be way more passageways down there,” said Arnold.

But mapping out an “anthill” is not a walk in the park. It’s more like a series of crawling, rappelling and butt scootching through a “park” of craggy underground caverns — which isn’t always conducive to speed, Arnold says.

“If you cover 700 metres in a Canadian Rockies cave in a day — mapping it out — you did phenomenal and the passageways were super easy and you had an amazing team, you had no technology glitches — 700 metres just really isn’t that much,” he said.

“Three hundred metres would be a more typical day.”

Returning on this year’s expedition to resurvey known passageways and survey new tunnels, the ultimate goal, Arnold says, is to map out as much of the cave as possible.

“The issue with mapping new passageways is the technology that we use to map the caves has changed quite a bit, so they used to measure them using tape measures, compasses and an inclinometer to measure the slope and nowadays we use laser pointers and [it] does all those measurements in one push of a button,” he said.

But without knowing what spot the old map measurements were taken from, it’s tough to build on the existing map accurately, says Arnold.

“That process takes a heck of a long time. … I think especially movies make caving seem like we’re always flying through and stuff, [but] it’s a lot like climbing,” he said.

“It’s super methodical, it’s really planned, you know, ‘where do I put my left foot? Where do I put my right foot?’”

Starting with a long, 200-metre rappel from the main cave entrance up on the plateau and into the first section, Chocolate Chamber, what lies ahead is a wide variety of muddy, rocky underground terrain.

“There’s rooms in there that there’s 50 metres of air above your head, so several stories of a skyscraper of space and then there’s spaces in there that are probably pretty close to about the same size as a sheet of paper,” said Arnold.

Getting through the tight spaces or “squeezes” of Yorkshire Pot with ease, Arnold, who has over a decade of caving experience, says it wasn’t always that way, recalling when he broke a rib going through a squeeze inside Grotto Mountain’s Rat’s Nest Cave.

“That was quite scary. I got out of that one after about a 45-minute battle trying to get up and through that squeeze and I was swearing and crying and scared and kind of wanted to be done with things,” he said.

“I think that’s taken a lot of time to get to the stage where the passageways that would scare someone who hasn’t been caving don’t necessarily scare me.”

Making discoveries

After a successful 2024 expedition finding the presence of “dust-sized” cave creatures called troglobites and expanding the map, this year’s trip resulted in close to one kilometre of new survey, more resurveying and a discovery that could lead to an expansion the cave’s recorded depth, said Arnold.

Finally finding a section of the cave called Little Moscow, the team knows where to go next year to possibly link a passageway that would add to the cave’s depth by 50 or 60 metres.

“If connected to the system, it would be the highest known entranceway, which would actually be the only time that we have added depth to Yorkshire Pot since the main entranceway was found, which I think was in the 70s,” said Arnold.

Another priority of this year’s expedition was installing metal name plates near the cave’s multiple entranceways, noting the name, elevation and coordinates of each to avoid confusion with other cave systems in the area and to make navigation easier in the case of a rescue.

“Because there is so many different caves within 100, 200 metres of each other, GPS coordinates are really hard,” Arnold said.

“There’s been some issues with people thinking they’re finding new caves, but we actually realized that they’re old caves that people have already found, that they’ve already been mapped.”

Makings of a caving crew

Eat, sleep, cave, repeat was the routine for Arnold and the crew on their six-day mission inside Yorkshire Pot.

“We’re not typically known for being like the seven or six a.m. starters. The big thing is it’s dark down there all the time, so it doesn’t really matter [when we start],” Arnold said with a laugh.

Spending long days underground and with the crew sometimes breaking off into different sections, Arnold says it’s important to have a team with the right skills — those who are familiar with surveying and know their way around single rope technique, which is used for rappelling into the cave and ascending back out.

“The cave is quite technical and so I want to make sure that everyone who does go in is comfortable with the technicality of it and there, objectively, can be quite a bit of risk from things like rockfall and you’re not next to people all the time,” he said.

“Rescue can be really, really hard, if possible at all in certain sections of these places.”

Unlike past trips, base camp on this year’s expedition was set up on the Plateau, meaning nights were spent in the open air instead of down inside the cool innards of Yorkshire Pot.

“Last year we did sleep in the cave, and we slept down there for I think the longest someone stayed down was six days in the cave and that’s without coming out to the surface,” Arnold said.

After eight hours in the dark, the world comes alive again when cavers resurface.

“When we pop out of the caves, we’re high up on the plateau and for several days you’ve only been seeing walls that, at the biggest, are 40 metres, 50 metres away from you which is big in a cave — our lights barely travel that kind of distance — but when you get back out and you can see a mountain five kilometres away from your eyes … there’s quite a bit of a relief,” he said.

“You’re kind of like, ‘Oh, I did it again. It’s accomplished.’ But to be totally honest, it’s a little sad.

“I really like it down inside caves. I think I could stay down there a little longer,” Arnold added with a laugh.

Giving back through exploration

A rock climber for years, there’s something about caving for Arnold that offers more than just the fulfilment of a good adventure.

“I love climbing, I love being outside. I love going up climbs that people have already set up, but I don’t necessarily feel like I’m giving back to the community,” he said.

“It’s nice cave-wise to be able to give back a little bit, like make a map, give people better understanding.”

While the thrill of discovering and charting new underground ‘territory’ keeps him coming back, Arnold says it’s rewarding to bring others along in the exploration.

“A lot of this kind of stuff happens in Mexico or over in Europe and caving just doesn’t have the kind of attraction it has in those kind of places yet,” said Arnold.

“I’ve been very lucky that a lot of the folks that I’ve taken down there are very competent cavers, but a lot of them have never done big expeditions like this … and that feels super fun to be able to give people that opportunity.”

Picking up where they left off, Arnold looks ahead to next year and getting another step closer to mapping the lengths and discovering what lies in the unexplored depths of Yorkshire Pot.