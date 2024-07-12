Candle Lake welcomes Donny Parenteau for Special Olympics Prince Albert fundraiser

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

This year’s Special Olympics Prince Albert’s Summer Cabaret featuring Donny Parenteau comes alive at Candle Lake Curling Club on Saturday.

The is the first time the organization has held a cabaret at Candle Lake, and Special Olympics Prince Albert coordinator Tyler Kowalski said they’re looking forward to it.

“It is going to be a night of music and fun, Saturday July 13 at the Candle Lake Curling Club (with) 100 per cent of the proceeds from this event go directly to Special Olympics Prince Albert to fund our programs,” special Olympics Prince Albert Co-ordinator Tyler Kowalski said

The Prince Albert Special Olympics has been in existence for well over 50 years. Competitors come forward every September to register in four summer events: Golf, Bocce, Basketball and Soccer, and two winter events: hockey and bowling.

“Since we are non-governmental organization, proceeds from the events goes to renting the event facilities, getting equipment for athletes, uniforms and sending athletes,” Kowalski said.

Kowalski added that Special Olympics Prince Albert got a huge boost in support this year thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation.

Special Olympics Saskatchewan is part of a global movement that believes in the true transformative power and joy of sport for people with an intellectual disability.

Kowalski said the event has the capacity to transform lives, change attitudes, and make communities stronger.

Doors open for the Special Olympics Summer Cabaret at 8 p.m. at the Candle Lake Curling Club. Tickets are $30 in advance, or $35 at the door. A midnight lunch is provided. Tickets are available at the Lakeland Liquor in Christopher Lake, the Candle Lake Pharmasave, Resort Realty, or by calling 306-960-8358.

