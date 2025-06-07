Candle Lake prepares for fire’s advance amid growing urgency

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

With the Shoe Fire now just 11 kilometres from Candle Lake, officials say the fire’s approach is “slow but steady” and the situation remains highly weather-dependent.



While rain is forecasted, wind conditions and dry forest fuel continue to drive the threat closer.



“We don’t see an opportunity for them to necessarily anticipate that they’ll be able to stop it,” said Brent Lutz, Chief Administrative Officer of the Resort Village of Candle Lake. “There’s a lot of fuel in the forest between us and the fire.”



Lutz said the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has told them the fire could reach Candle Lake within three to 10 days, but that estimate could change with a shift in wind.



“If the wind did change and started to move the fire with any significance, we’d probably have to take some action,” he said.



Protection expands clockwise around the lake



Sprinkler-based values protection has been completed in the Minowukaw subdivision, the area closest to the fire, and continues across the village in a counterclockwise direction. Installations are now underway in the Glendale neighbourhood, with more planned for the Golf Course area.



“These are the areas closest to the fire right now,” Lutz said, noting that values protection is designed to stop embers and reduce the chances of buildings igniting from spot fires.



The firebreak along Highway 120 is expected to be completed today. Crews will then begin similar work in other areas such as Cranberry Creek and possibly Denmore, depending on SPSA scheduling.



FireSmart crews begin yard sweeps



On Friday, the local fire department began door-to-door FireSmart work, removing flammable items such as woodpiles, propane tanks, and yard furniture from properties. This effort is aimed at reducing the likelihood that spot fires can ignite structures.



Lutz said 100 additional firefighters have been requested to assist but have not yet arrived.



Evacuation planning in place



While the community is still under a voluntary evacuation advisory, officials warn that a mandatory evacuation could be declared 24 to 48 hours before the fire’s projected arrival, or sooner if winds shift or the evacuation route becomes threatened.



“If people can leave now, they are best to do so,” Lutz said. “They would not have to be at risk of having to leave in haste.”



He added that no one will be physically removed from their homes, but access to the village would be restricted once an order is in place.



“We advise everyone not to stay behind to protect their property. We will have professionals here to do that.”



At present, many residents have already left, but officials have not seen a significant new wave of departures since the latest advisory.