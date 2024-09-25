Candle Lake Golf Resort assessing damage after ‘devastating’ fire

One of the most popular attractions in Candle Lake was damaged in a fire on Sept. 23, but organizers say it won’t impact the business.

The Candle Lake Golf Resort said in a press release that the fire occurred at around 12:30 a.m., and caused significant damage to portions of the main building, which house the restaurant, retail store, coffee shop, and administration offices.

Damage to the conference centre is still being assessed. The cabins, townhouses, and RV Park were not impacted.

Lynn Flury of Globex Management Corp, which oversees the resort, said the fire is devastating, but the resort is committed to rebuilding and returning stronger than ever.

“Candle Lake Golf Course is a cornerstone of the community out there, and it will remain so,” Flury said in an interview.

“Despite this absolute tragedy, the golf course remains open for play. Golfers are invited to visit the resort and support the community during this difficult time.” she added.

Flury said that there is no information about the total cost of the damage as the investigation is still unfolding.

A total of 31 emergency personnel attended the fire. This included 17 responders from Candle Lake Emergency Services, and another 14 from the Prince Albert Fire Department, Garden River Fire Department, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Personnel from other agencies including Sask Power, SaskEnergy and the Candle Lake Regional Special Constable Service also attended the scene. Numerous other individuals supported the group by providing food, water, and other required items and services.

“The loss of this very important and beautiful resort that provided so much joy to so many people not only in our community, but from across the province, is devastating,” said Colleen Lavoie, newly elected mayor of the Resort Village of Candle Lake.

“The entire Resort Village is feeling for the owners, the employees, and everyone affected by this loss. Our community is here to support them in their efforts to rebuild, however that looks for them.”

Lavoie added that they are grateful for the firefighters who responded to the blaze.

“We are so grateful to Fire Chief Jim Arnold, our local firefighters, and our neighbouring emergency services and agencies who worked hard to extinguish the fire, ensure the safety of the area, and provide support services,” she said in a press release. “We are so fortunate to have such a well trained, professional team of responders here in Candle Lake, and to have such caring neighbours who helped out in our time of need.”