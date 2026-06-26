Cancellation of MacDonald Cup is disappointing

Prince Albert was more than ready to host, unfortunately the rest of the lacrosse world wasn’t ready to show up.

The MacDonald Cup, which was scheduled to be hosted in August at the Kinsmen Arena was cancelled earlier this week due to a lack of interest from teams to attend the tournament.

In fact, the tournament has only received one formal bid to attend the tournament from the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL)’s Moose Jaw Mustangs. A team from Lloydminster also expressed interest but were only interested in playing a best-of-five series against the Prince Albert Predators if either club were to be victorious in their league playoffs.

It’s disappointing for the tournament organizing committee who had everything planned and ready to go with the exception of teams registered for the tournament. There were plans in place to build scaffolding in the Kinsmen Arena to allow more spectators for the MacDonald Cup, just don’t tell the fire chief.

Prince Albert has a great track record of event hosting including the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup in 2025, the qualifiers in 2024 along with the many tournaments hosted by minor sports in the city throughout the year.

Across the province, the city of Prince Albert has a less than stellar reputation from those living in other established centres such as Saskatoon or Regina. While the Predator faithful provide an intimidating atmosphere at the Kinsmen Arena, there is still some animosity towards the city itself from opponents.

In response to a comment on a post by the laxtillymen Instagram account, the Moose Jaw Mustangs official team account responded to a comment saying “a respectful message from the Moose Jaw Mustangs PGLL team. This is Junior B2 lacrosse we’re chirping about. And didn’t MacDonald Cup get cancelled in PA this year because no team wants to book a hotel at the jail cell?”

Bold words for a team that has to come to the Kinsmen Arena on July 3 for the PGLL semi-final.

The Predators have travelled out of province for the last two MacDonald Cups, which wasn’t the common trend. The 2024 tournament in Brooks featured four Alberta clubs plus the Predators while the 2025 edition in Abbotsford featured teams only from B.C. along with Prince Albert.

On the floor, Prince Albert earned the right to host the 2026 tournament after winning the last two tournaments despite having to travel the farthest of any team to attend. They proved with their play that they should get a chance to have teams travel to PA.

From an outsider perspective, it’s puzzling that only one other club from the PGLL submitted a bid to attend the tournament. It’s not common to be able to have a chance to participate in a western Canadian championship, especially one in your home province that would be cost effective to attend.

Without knowing the particulars behind the scenes for each team, you would think it would be logical for a team such as the Swift Current Wolverines to submit a bid. They attended the tournament in both 2023 and 2024 and traveled out of province for each tournament.

One has to think that the recent success of the Predators has something to do with keeping teams away. Prince Albert has won the PGLL three years in a row and looks poised to make it four in a row this year. While teams wouldn’t necessarily be chomping at the bit to play in the hostile environment that is the Kinsmen Arena, it would be a benefit to the sport to have the tournament with local teams rather than not happen at all.

Over the course of the past WHL season, the Raiders adopted the slogan “Unapologetically PA” which perfectly encapsulated the club with players such as Justice Christensen, Aiden Oiring, Michal Orsulak and Daxon Rudolph amongst others.

That same slogan also captures the essence of the Predators in recent years. Prince Albert has had some very talented teams along with some special players come through the ranks. The Predators, along with head coach Lucas Wells, haven’t been afraid to rock the boat of the Sask Lacrosse establishment.

Going back to 2024, the Predators tried something that many thought was beyond impossible when they made a bid to attend the Founders’ Cup. For context, the Predators are a Junior B Tier II team while the Founders’ Cup consists of Tier I clubs.

Not only did the Predators defeat Saskatoon in the first round of the play-in for the Founders Cup, they also took the Queen City Kings to overtime in the first game at the Kinsmen Arena before losing the second game of the best-of-three series.

During that process, the Predators proved that they belonged at that level which surprised a lot of people across the province and ruffled a few feathers along the way.

Prior to the first game against Queen City, the Predators posted a video to social media to hype up the game. Part of the video included audio from the pregame speech Wells delivered to his players in the dressing room ahead of the Founders play-in game against Saskatoon.

Shortly after the video went live on social media, the Predators deleted the video. It has been confirmed to the Daily Herald that Wells had been threatened with an indefinite suspension by Sask Lacrosse if the video remained online.

While the MacDonald Cup has been cancelled for 2026, there is one thing for certain. The Predators aren’t afraid to embrace the villain role in the PGLL and will continue to remain Unapologetically PA.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca