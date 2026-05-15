NewsSports Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returned to Plaza 88 By Arjun Pillai - May 14, 2026 FacebookXLinkedinCopy URL Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald Canadian Goose launches Danny Diggler during their match at the CWE wrestling event. Canadian Goose won the match. Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald“Crude Oil” Cody Mac and “Hotshot” Danny Duggan square off inside the steel cage during the Central Canadian Heavyweight Championship main event at the CWE wrestling event. Mac won the match. Arjun Pillai/Daily HeraldShaun Martens puts CWE Champion “The Crazy MoFo” CAM!!ikaze in a headlock during their championship match at the CWE wrestling event. Arjun Pillai/Daily HeraldEC3 poses with fans during his match against Chad Daniels at the CWE wrestling event after Daniels made fun of the crowd. Arjun Pillai/Daily HeraldChad Daniels and EC3 compete during their special attraction match at the CWE wrestling event. Daniels won the match. Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald“Hotshot” Danny Duggan grabs “Crude Oil” Cody Mac during the steel cage main event at the CWE wrestling event. Mac’s face was bloodied after Duggan removed a turnbuckle pad and sent him into the exposed corner. -Advertisement-