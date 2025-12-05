Canadian Tire donates $10, 000 to PA Food Bank



Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Food Bank received a big boost on Thursday courtesy of Canadian Tire.

The Prince Albert business made a donation of $10,000 to the food bank. Canadian Tire Prince Albert owner Alex Joannides said donating to the food bank was an easy decision.

“At this time the society and our community needs it,” Joannides said. “It is a nice time of the year to do it. We support many initiatives in the Community in PA but this time of the year, I think the food bank is a very sensitive area of the community that is why we want to direct the money to that group.”

Joannides said Canadian Tire has been assisting and supporting various community initiatives in Prince Albert but noted that the prices of food items are going up hence the need to support the food bank at this time

“The food bank needs it more than anybody right now,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Prince Albert Food Bank, Kim Scruby was excited to receive the donation.

“This is excellent,” Scruby said. “This is going to go a long way to help. Our Christmas days get a little bit busy and we can do with a bit extra. With so many families coming in, this is definitely going to help.”

The Food Bank is open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, then 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

“We are extremely grateful to Canadian Tire for the support,” Kim added.