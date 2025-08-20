Canadian government recognizes creation of permanent military force as event of national significance

Daily Herald Staff

The federal government has recognized the creation of Canada’s permanent military force from 1871 to1883 as an event of national significance.

The government marked the occasion with a plaque unveiling at Fort Henry National Historic Site near Kingston, Ont. on Aug. 15.

“The creation of a permanent Canadian military force marked a step toward greater national sovereignty and laid the foundation for military service to become a profession in Canada,” said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister for Official Languages.

Guilbeault said the military plays an important role in keeping Canada strong, secure, and united.

“I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the creation of our permanent military force and its role in shaping our country’s heritage and identity,” he added.

For more than one hundred years following the Seven Years’ War (1756–1763), the British Army and Royal Navy continued to defend British North America with support from local militias and in partnership with Indigenous allies.

That changed following Confederation in 1867, when defence became a Canadian responsibility. The number of British troops in Canada declined from roughly 15,700 in 1867 to just 4,000 in 1869. By November 1871, Britain had withdrawn almost all forces, and handed over military stores, fortifications, and other properties to Canada.

Canada responded to the withdrawl by creating permanent garrisons in Kingston and Quebec Citadel to reduce the country’s vulnerability to an American attack. These garrisons laid the foundations for the permanent force. They became the first full-time regular Canadian army units in 1873.

Guilbeaut said the Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past by sharing these stories with Canadians,

In a press release, Parks Canada said it is committed to working with Canadians in all efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages with support of this goal of the framework for History and Commemoration outlines in a comprehensive and engaging approach to sharing Canada’s history through diverse perspectives.