Canadian fossil fuel execs push feds for Trump-style emergency powers

By
Daily Herald Contributor
-
John Woodside
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Canada’s National Observer

Oil and gas executives in Canada are calling on Canadian federal leaders to take  their cues from U.S. President Donald Trump — they’re asking the  government to declare a national energy crisis to fast-track expensive  fossil fuel infrastructure that would increase production and export  capacity. 

“By declaring a Canadian energy  crisis and key projects in the ‘national interest,’ the federal  government will be able to use all its available emergency powers to  ensure that the dramatic regulatory restructuring required to expand the  oil and natural gas sector is rapidly achieved,” reads an open-letter  from 14 oil and gas executives, addressed to Prime Minister Mark  Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh  and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. 

If  the country boosts fossil fuel production, even if paired with carbon  capture technology, global carbon emissions would still rise because the  vast majority of emissions from fossil fuels comes when the fuel is  burned. Climate science is clear that the planet will continue to warm to dangerous levels  — leading to worsening extreme weather, premature deaths, lost species  and disrupted economies — until greenhouse gas emissions reach net-zero  (in other words, reduced until any remaining emissions created are  offset by their removal from the atmosphere). 

The  companies behind the letter include pipeline giants Enbridge, TC  Energy, South Bow and Pembina Pipeline as well as major oil and gas  producers like Imperial Oil, Suncor, Canadian Natural Resources, MEG  Energy, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil, Strathcona Resources, Arc  Resources, Veren and Whitecap Resources. 

According to an analysis of company spending plans,  collectively, the signatories to the letter are already planning to  spend more than $280 billion over the next decade increasing oil and gas  supply and reaching new markets. But the companies now say to expand  they need the federal government to “reset its policies and regulatory  frameworks.”

Specifically, the fossil fuel  executives say federal environmental assessment requirements and the  West Coast ban on tanker ships of a certain size, are “impeding  development and need to be overhauled.” They also want to see major  projects approved within six months of filing an application, a  commitment from the federal government to abandon industrial carbon  pricing and its promised cap on oil and gas pollution, and for Ottawa to  increase the amount of loans it is willing to backstop for Indigenous  groups who want to invest in new oil and gas projects. 

Environmentalists derided the request.

“As  the source of almost one third of Canada’s carbon pollution, letting  oil and gas CEOs off the hook for doing their fair share to fight  climate change would make Canada a climate pariah, just like the Trump  administration,” said Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist with  Greenpeace Canada in a statement. “We can’t ignore that oil companies backed Trump’s rise to power  and now demand Canada copy his declaration of an energy emergency to  give them an unfair advantage against their clean energy competitors.”

The  company officials say Canada is at a turning point and the country  should grow its fossil fuel economy by boosting production and rapidly  building new pipelines and LNG export terminals to reach new markets.  The group claims that exporting Canadian LNG can help the world lower  its carbon emissions, especially if Asian countries are willing to swap  coal-fired electricity generation for gas — a position wildly at odds  with climate science. 

According to a recent study  from Cornell University, emissions from American LNG are 33 per cent  higher than coal, when processing and shipping are taken into account.  The findings add to a growing pile of evidence that the “bridge fuel”  argument for LNG put forward by fossil fuel companies, is bunk. In  China, for instance, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial  Analysis (IEEFA) found growing LNG imports have not reduced the country’s coal demand due to cost, energy security concerns and the “meteoric rise” of renewables. 

“LNG  is likely to play a trivial role in supporting the clean energy  transition in China’s power sector. Even outside China’s power sector,  LNG is doing little to displace coal consumption,” said Ghee Peh, an  energy finance Asian coal markets specialist with IEEFA in a statement.  “Chinese investments in coal-based iron and steelmaking capacity still  far exceed natural gas-based processes, and full decarbonization will  require non-fossil fuel alternatives rather than a shift from coal to  gas.”

The call to ramp up fossil fuel production for exports comes as Canada and the United States square off in a trade war, triggering public debate  about building new pipelines to reach new markets. But ramping up  fossil fuel exports goes against the grain of global energy forecasts  from the authoritative International Energy Agency, which expects global  oil demand to peak by 2030.

Conservative  Leader Pierre Poilievre has embraced many items on the oil and gas  industry’s latest wishlist. Like the executives behind Wednesday’s  letter, he is calling for the removal of industrial carbon pricing, scrapping the oil and gas pollution cap, enticing Indigenous nations to support resource extraction projects with financial incentives, and repealing the federal environmental assessment for major projects. 

Alberta  Premier Danielle Smith said she “wholeheartedly” supports the letter  from oil and gas executives, accusing the federal government, which  spent more than $34 billion  building the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline to help companies reach  new markets, of doing “everything they can to keep our oil and gas in  the ground.”

“To leave this treasured  resource in the ground would be an outright betrayal of current and  future generations of Canadians,” she said in a statement. 

The  oil and gas industry is Canada’s largest and growing source of carbon  emissions domestically, but its exports to other countries are even more  damaging to the planet. In 2023, the most recent year data is  available, the oil and gas sector’s exported emissions surpassed one billion tonnes — significantly more than the country’s domestic total. 

Since  2012, Canada’s domestic emissions have fallen about six per cent, from  744 megatonnes (Mt) of CO2e to 702 Mt in 2023. Over the same period,  exported emissions from fossil fuels have grown 58 per cent, from 651.7  Mt to 1029.9 Mt. 

Even if the fossil fuel  industry’s requests this week to the government to boost production and  exports are ignored, emissions are still projected to get worse in the  coming years thanks to the opening of the Trans Mountain expansion  pipeline last year, and this year’s scheduled opening of LNG Canada. 

