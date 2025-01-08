Canada’s leadership vacuum fueling a national crisis

David Leis

Troy Media

Canada is at a breaking point. Weak border security, unchecked organized crime, and rampant foreign interference have left the country dangerously exposed to threats that jeopardize its safety, economy, and sovereignty. Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, these challenges have escalated to unprecedented levels, and no meaningful action has been taken to address them.

In British Columbia, a mother of two recently shared how the fentanyl crisis has ravaged her community. She spoke of losing friends and neighbours to overdoses, while her own family lives in fear of growing gang activity. Her story illustrates the human cost of systemic inaction and highlights the devastating consequences of a government unable to protect its people. It is a tragic reality mirrored in communities across the country, from urban centres to small towns, where drugs and crime are taking a growing toll.

Canada’s border management, a critical first line of defence, is failing to stem the tide of illicit goods and activities. The Canada Border Services Agency inspects less than two per cent of shipping containers entering the country, leaving ports like Vancouver vulnerable to transnational crime. According to the Cullen Commission , billions of dollars are laundered annually in British Columbia, often through casinos and real estate linked to organized crime. Transparency International’s 2022 report ranked Canada among the worst in the G7 for anti-money laundering enforcement, underlining systemic failures.

Weak border controls are exacerbating the fentanyl crisis. Precursor chemicals flow into Canada largely unchecked, often disguised as legitimate imports. Provincial officials in British Columbia have acknowledged the need for tighter regulations on pill presses, but federal laws remain inconsistent. The consequences are staggering: over 34,000 Canadians have died of opioid overdoses since 2016, according to Health Canada. These are not just numbers; they represent families shattered and communities in mourning. Yet, the federal government continues to respond with piecemeal measures instead of a comprehensive national strategy.

Concerns over foreign interference add another dimension to Canada’s vulnerability. Weak borders and lax enforcement also provide fertile ground for foreign actors to exploit. The recent inquiry into election interference revealed disturbing levels of meddling, with CSIS identifying instances of Chinese state funding for federal candidates. Hybrid warfare tactics – including cyberattacks, economic manipulation, and political interference – are well-documented. These activities not only undermine Canada’s sovereignty but also erode trust in its democratic institutions.

International partners, particularly the United States, are taking notice. Canada’s largest trading partner has grown increasingly frustrated with these vulnerabilities. Under a potential Trump administration, Canada could face severe economic repercussions, including tariffs, if it does not address its security deficiencies. A report from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime labelled Canada a “safe zone” for transnational crime, citing weak enforcement and limited co-ordination among intelligence agencies. Such critiques directly challenge Canada’s reputation and its role as a trusted ally.

These security failures are compounded by Canada’s aging infrastructure. A 2023 report from Statistics Canada revealed that nearly 40 per cent of the country’s infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful life. Ports, highways, and public utilities – critical for trade and national security – are underfunded and rapidly deteriorating. This not only hampers economic competitiveness but also leaves Canada ill-prepared to secure its supply chains. These failings highlight a broader issue: the government’s reluctance to prioritize foundational investments that ensure long-term stability.

Meanwhile, Canada’s regulatory framework struggles to keep pace with modern threats. The country lacks effective oversight to combat money laundering, cyberattacks, and supply chain exploitation. Organized crime and illicit trade drain billions from the economy every year. Weak border controls have made Canada a transit point for everything from drugs to counterfeit goods. Provincial attempts at regulation, like in British Columbia, have helped somewhat, but federal legislation has yet to catch up.

Canada’s challenges didn’t emerge overnight. They are the result of decades of underinvestment in security, weak enforcement, and a lack of political will. While the Trudeau government has failed to address these issues, previous administrations also bear responsibility for creating the conditions that allowed them to fester.

However, the current government bears responsibility for the lack of urgency in the face of escalating crises. Performative policies, like token GST rebates, do little to address systemic issues. The Trudeau government has failed to modernize Canada’s security apparatus, prioritizing political optics over substantive reform.

Canada cannot afford to remain passive in the face of these mounting threats. The government must act decisively to modernize border security, combat organized crime, and confront foreign interference with meaningful legislation and enforcement. Countries like Australia have successfully implemented advanced port screening and stricter anti-money laundering laws to address similar issues. Canada must follow suit to regain control of its borders and restore trust in its institutions.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Every uninspected container ship, every fentanyl overdose, and every election left vulnerable to interference represents a failure of leadership. The mother in B.C., fearing for her children’s future, is not alone – she represents countless Canadians who feel abandoned by a government unwilling to act. Her voice, and others like hers, demand attention.

This is no longer about politics or optics; it’s about safeguarding the nation’s future. The time for complacency has passed. Canada’s security, prosperity, and sovereignty depend on immediate, decisive leadership.

Anything less is unacceptable.