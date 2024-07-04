Canada’s Farm Show announces new dates

The 46th edition of Canada’s Farm Show (CFS) in Regina has concluded for another year with the announcement of the show changing dates.

The show typically runs in June, but organizers decided to run from March 18-20 in 2025. Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) president and acting CEO Roberta Engel said they wanted to align with an evolving industry.

“We did a lot of research. We talked to a lot of industry leaders and farmers

and those involved in the show,” Engel said in a press release. “It’s a really important change to reinvigorate the show and move it to a time period where we are able to attract farmers and also bring in under-represented industries.

Canada’s Farm Show is a platform for local farmers and global buyers to explore the latest in dryland farming technology and equipment. It features a range of agricultural products, accessories, and correspondents.

The 2024 show featured the Premier’s Breakfast, the Global AgTech Summit, a Launch Your Career in Ag event, the announcement of a $5 million investment from Farm Credit Canada to help The Global Institute for Food Security, and a Coffee Chat with former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.

The event also featured the 24 Hour Start-up Challenge, which was won by FeedFlow, and the Innovation Awards, which were handed out to Devloo Roto Mud Scrapers, Wilger Industries Ltd, and KOMB Ag Services.

“We want to thank all partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and farmers who attended this year,” Engel said. “We cannot wait to welcome you back in March.”

