Canada's 2035 climate ambition was weakened by the new Trump reality

By
Daily Herald Contributor
-
John Woodside
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Canada's National Observer

When U.S. President Donald Trump was elected in November, Canadian officials issued a  weaker than expected 2035 emission reduction target to account for the  new political reality.

In an interview with Canada’s National Observer,  Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said that  after the U.S. election, the government looked at the opportunities and  weighed the risks. Competitiveness was top of mind, more so than tariff  threat, he said.

“Certainly the United  States does factor into the competitiveness issue,” he said. “Clearly  the United States is moving away from any kind of regulation relating to  climate.”

Under the Paris Agreement,  Canada, like all signatories, is required to submit increasingly  ambitious emission reduction targets every five years. Canada’s 2035  reduction target is to slash pollution 45 to 50 per cent below 2005  levels — an ever-so-slight step up from the 2030 target of a 40 to 45  per cent cut. But it remains a far cry from what experts called for. 

The  2035 target “will no doubt create some degree of challenge with the  United States, because this president is not going to be interested in  any conversations about climate or environmental protection,” Wilkinson  said, adding that he believes the target is still ambitious and keeps  net-zero by 2050 on the table. 

Wilkinson’s  comments are the clearest indication yet of American influence on  Canada’s plan to navigate the unfolding energy transition away from  fossil fuels and toward clean energy. Given that expert recommendations  called for more ambitious emission reductions (Canada’s Net-Zero  Advisory Body called for a minimum 50 per cent cut, while Climate Action  Network Canada urged a steep 80 per cent reduction taking into account  Canada’s “fair share”) close observers say Ottawa’s choice to set a low  target points to a weakening of ambition. 

Caroline  Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada,  characterized Canada’s “weak” target as “obeying in advance” to U.S.  interests. It is “unfortunate” that officials are using competitiveness  concerns to weaken decarbonization goals, she said, when what will make  Canada competitive going forward is growing the clean economy.

“It’s  a very low-ambition target that fails to grapple with the moment that  we’re in,” she said. It also fails to “propose a vision for the Canadian  economy and society that makes us more resilient in the short and long  term.”

Canada’s  Net Zero Advisory Body, tasked with providing recommendations to  government, proposed a 50 to 55 per cent reduction target. In a report  published in September, the advisory body said while a target in the 46  to 50 per cent range would be more feasible, it is too close to its  existing target of 40 to 45 per cent.

“This  would risk putting Canada too far behind its net-zero goal and would  likely represent insufficient ambition in contrast to Canada’s key  international partners, including other G7 countries like the United  States,” the report said. 

In December, then-President Joe Biden officially set the United States’ 2035 emission reduction target at 61 to 66 per cent  below 2005 levels. But those plans were quickly put at risk. While  Trump has not yet moved to scrap that target, on first day in office, he  issued an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. However, in the UN system it takes one year  from the date a formal request to withdraw is received to exit the  agreement, meaning the U.S. will still be a signatory until 2026 at the  earliest. 

The Paris Agreement commits  countries to try to hold global heating to as close to 1.5 C above  pre-industrial temperatures as possible. As the world’s largest historic  emitter, Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the  agreement is a significant blow to diplomatic efforts to curb emissions  and build clean economies. 

In November, the United Kingdom set a goal to slash 81 per cent  of its emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, a significant step up  from its 2030 target to cut emissions by at least 68 per cent.

In December, Canada announced  its 2035 target, but it only officially submitted it this month to the  UN. At the time, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven  Guilbeault said he understands why some environmental groups are unhappy  with Canada’s new target, but he believes it would be irresponsible to  set a more ambitious goal without a plan to achieve it. 

Canada’s  2035 goal, Guilbeault says, is achievable based on preliminary  analyses, but nonetheless, hitting the goal will require “pretty much  everything going really well.”

So far,  however, Canada has not once met a target it has set. But according to  feedback Environment and Climate Change Canada collected last year while  determining what the 2035 target should be, it appears much of the  public doesn’t care about meeting targets. What matters is whether  progress is being made. 

According  to the findings, 58 per cent of respondents favour a “more  aspirational” target, “even if it means not knowing exactly how we will  get there and presents greater risks of not achieving it.”

Countries’  emission reduction plans submitted to the UN are a cornerstone of the  Paris Agreement because they offer all countries insight into progress  being made by others — a crucial building block for annual  negotiations. 

Environment and Climate  Change Canada led the federal government’s emission-reduction target  development. It collected feedback from provinces and territories, First  Nations, expert groups and input from the public. 

The  nearly 200 page submission, officially called a “nationally determined  contribution” in the jargon of the United Nations system, outlines what  Canada is doing to meet its emission-reduction goals. 

In a statement, Climate Action Network Canada applauded the department for preparing a detailed submission by deadline (about 90 per cent of countries failed to do), but still criticized the plan for being inadequate. 

John Woodside / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada’s National Observer

