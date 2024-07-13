Canada splits doubleheader in Group B qualifier

Canada has put themselves in control of their own destiny at the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup Group B qualifier after recording a doubleheader split on Thursday.

Canada defeated Singapore 7-1 in their first game before falling to the world number one Argentina 2-0 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Canada and Singapore were tied at one after the first inning. Canada would take a one run lead in the fifth inning before scoring five runs in the top half of the seventh inning.

The offensive momentum wouldn’t carry into the night cap for the Canadians.

Canada head coach John Stuart says the bats weren’t where they needed to be against one of the world’s best teams in Argentina.

“We left seven base runners on and that’s not good enough. We got to have good at bats and better performances at the plate. Our pitching was outstanding. It was hard in this heat playing back to back no question about it but that’s what we’re here to do is play ball so I’m not going to use that as an excuse. A couple of mental errors on the base paths cost us in the first inning. We just got to reset and bounce back.”

Huemel Mata was the star of the game for Argentina, shutting out the Canadian bats allowing four hits and two walks while punching out seven hitters on the evening.

Argentina would score first in the bottom of the fourth inning as Juan Zara would drive home Federico Eder with a sacrifice fly to right field.

In the fifth, Ludislao Malarczuk would double the Argentina lead with an RBI single to right.

Canada took on New Zealand in the night game on Friday, but results were not available as of press time.

Canada takes on Israel at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Prime Ministers’ Park.