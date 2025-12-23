Canada Post and CUPW reach tentative deal, ratification vote to follow in January

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have reached a tentative agreement, bringing an end to months of strike action and uncertainty, though union members still have the final say through a ratification vote expected early in the New Year.

Canada Post confirmed Monday that tentative agreements have been reached with both of its bargaining units, including urban postal workers and rural and suburban mail carriers. The corporation said there will be no strike or lockout during the ratification process, allowing mail service to continue uninterrupted while members review the deal.

John Harper, vice president of CUPW Local 810 in Prince Albert, said the announcement brings a sense of relief, but not without reservations.

“Throughout this entire process, I’ve just remained skeptical,” Harper said. “So I want to say I’m relieved. However, I’m still kind of uncertain as to whether or not everything’s actually what we’re told that it is.”

Union members will vote on whether to accept the deal once the full contract language is finalized. Harper said that is expected in mid January.

“My understanding is there’s a tentative agreement between the union and the corporation in which all of the members will have the opportunity to vote on in the next probably three weeks,” he said. “I believe it was January 16 that they’re supposed to have all of the language figured out.”

Harper said confusion has lingered among the public due to limited communication during the past month, particularly during the Christmas season.

“This has been an incredibly slow Christmas season for Canada Post, at least where we are here,” he said. “People are still kind of confused as to what’s going on. I’ve been having a lot of people coming up to me on my route asking whether or not we’re on strike.”

Canada Post said the tentative agreement includes wage increases, improved benefits, and job security provisions, while protecting defined benefit pensions. The proposed contracts would run five years through Jan. 31, 2029.

Harper said some of the proposed changes address key worker concerns, particularly around operational changes.

“There are things that should be putting our minds at ease as far as some of the changes they were wanting to make to our day to day operations,” he said. “Those were large concerns, especially to the letter carriers.”

He added that the agreement also includes pay increases and extended job security, but said many workers remain cautious after a prolonged dispute.

“This has been going on for so long. I just feel a little jaded,” Harper said.

One of the major changes in the tentative deal involves rural and suburban mail carriers moving to hourly pay. Harper, who works as an RSMC himself, said that shift is significant.

“Our collective agreement is much more loose. There’s much less protection,” he said. “I watch part time employees be taken advantage of and not be paid properly for the work that’s being done. An hourly rate of pay would put us more on a level playing field with the letter carriers.”

Canada Post said job security provisions would be maintained for urban employees and enhanced for rural carriers, though Harper said many workers are still waiting to see the details.

“I have a hard time even imagining what job security means anymore with Canada Post,” he said. “This has been dragging on for so long.”

Harper said the pause in labour action during ratification is critical for workers.

“I don’t think there’s a single person that works for Canada Post that wants to be on strike,” he said. “It’s a tougher time than ever to meet financial needs, and when we are out of work for any period of time, it’s very difficult.”

Canada Post said the tentative agreement allows the corporation to move forward while providing stability for customers and businesses. The company has previously cited declining mail volumes and rising costs, saying losses have reached roughly $1 billion annually.

Harper emphasized the role of Canada Post as a public service, particularly in rural areas.

“People rely on Canada Post. We are supposed to be a public service,” he said. “I wish people could just have faith in our public service the way that they used to years ago.”

If the agreement is ratified, Harper said he hopes it allows workers to move forward without ongoing tension.

“I like to feel like we don’t have to struggle,” he said. “If we have a collective agreement and we are protected in our job security, we should be able to continue working for what could be a great corporation to work for.”

Union members are expected to vote on the agreement shortly after the contract language is finalized in mid January.

