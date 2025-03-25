Canadians headed to the polls on April 28

Prince Albert residents will head to the polls on April 28 after Prime Minister Mark Carney asked Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and call an election.

Carney made the announcement in Ottawa on Sunday. During a press conference, Carney said he is asking Canadians for a “strong, positive mandate” to respond to U.S. tariffs.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney told reporters. “Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada.”

Carney said U.S. President Donald Trump wants to “break” Canada so the United States can “own” Canada.

“We’re over the shock of the betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” Carney said. “We have to look out for ourselves.”

Two leaders’ debates have been scheduled for April 16 and April 17 in Montreal. In a press release, the Leaders’ Debates Commission said they decided to use the same technical facilities in the same building to save money.

“The decision … was taken jointly by the Commission and the debates producer,” reads the press release. “It is a fiscally prudent and cost-effective approach that will guarantee high-quality production standards.”

The Commission will announce on April 1 which leaders will be invited to participate in the leaders’ debates.

Prince Albert Conservative MP Randy Hoback was quiet on social media following the election announcement. On Monday, Hoback posted information about the first Conservative Campaign promise of the election cycle: a new tax cat the Conservatives ay will save families more than $1,800 per year. The Conservatives have promised to cut income taxes by 15 per cent for the average Canadian.

Elections Canada lists Kathy Palidwar as the head of the Prince Albert Conservatives Electoral District Association. Palidwar did not return requests for information about a campaign launch by press time.

Prince Albert lawyer Estelle Hjertaas represented the Liberals during the last federal election in 2021. Hjertaas declined to run in 2025 and is instead serving as the party’s Prince Albert Electoral District Association head.

Hjertaas they will have a candidate in the coming days, but do not have a date for a formal nomination meeting set.

Former teacher and Daily Herald columnist Ken MacDougall ran for the NDP in 2021. MacDougall is not expected to run again in 2025. The NDP did not return calls requesting more information about a candidate nomination meeting by press time.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh began his campaign in Montreal with a promise to use federal land to build 100,000 new homes, while also keeping them “out of the hands of corporate landlords.”

Saskatchewan will have at least one new MP this year after Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River MP Gary Vidal announced in April 2024 that he would not run again. Electoral District boundary changes mean Vidal no longer lives in Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River.

Candidates are not legally required to live in the riding they represent, but Vidal said on social media that it was a “personal requirement” for him, and one that he strongly believed in.

Vidal is the former mayor of Meadow Lake. The changes mean Meadow Lake is now included in the old Battlefords—Lloydminster electoral district, which has become the new riding of Battlefords—Lloydminster—Meadow Lake.