Canada falls to Argentina in final group game on Thursday

A demoralized Team Canada took to the field on Thursday just hours after finding out their hopes of reaching the WBSC World Cup medal round were over.

A Canadian win over Argentina would have put them in a three-way tie for first in Group A with New Zealand and Venezuela. However, the tie-breaking system only counted games played between the three teams, meaning Canada had no chance of reaching the medal rounds, even if they beat Argentina handily.

Team Canada head coach John Stuart said it was difficult news to hear, and played a role in Canada’s 7-3 loss Thursday night.

“It’s a tough day for the whole team,” Stuart said afterward. “Finding out the way the format is, it’s just very frustrating and disheartening for the team, so we went into this game very discouraged.

“We did our best. Our leadership, and us as coaches, did our best to try and get them motivated for two hours, but it’s tough when you’ve worked so hard for three years and you play two games and find out you’re not able to qualify for a medal. To sum it up in one word, frustration.”

No team in Group A had given up more runs than Canada entering the final day of opening round play, and that trend continued against Argentina. The Argentines tagged Canadian pitchers for seven runs—six of them earned—on 10 hits, including a pair of home runs from CF Alan Peker.

The second home run was the toughest—a back-breaking three run blast in the top of the seventh that all but guaranteed an Argentina win.

“Our players were down,” Stuart said. “It was hard to get them up. I give them credit for pushing through. We put some hits up and got a few runs. We just didn’t get the pitching at the end of the game to pull off a win.”

LF Mattieu Roy led all Canadian batters with two hits, including a two-run home run to centre field that tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Canada’s only other run came in the fourth inning when catcher Blake Hunter scored on a wild pitch.

The loss sends Canada to the Placement Round. They face the Dominican Republic on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Australia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Despite the setback, Stuart was adamant his team would finish the tournament strong.

“We’ve got a couple of games and we’ll get some young guys in and get them some experience … and put our best foot forwards,” he said. “As I said to the guys before the game, we’re wearing the maple leaf. We have to go out with some pride and some heart and some work ethic.

“Tonight was the toughest one and once tomorrow hits I think it will be a little bit more off our mind. We’ll still be frustrated, but we’ll get some young guys in and get them some experience.”

Thursday scores:

USA 11 Dominican Republic 1

Venezuela 7 New Zealand 2

Japan 11 Australia 2

Argentina 7 Canada 3