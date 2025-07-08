Canada expects ‘dog-fight’ with New Zealand in opening World Cup game

There are no short memories when it comes to Canada’s Men’s National Softball team.

The Canadian men will start the 2025 World Cup the way they ended the 2024 qualifiers: with a game against New Zealand.



In 2024, the Black Sox defeated Canada 4-1 in a contest that started at 10 p.m. after volunteers and organizers rushed to repair a rain-soaked diamond at Prime Ministers’ Park. The win gave New Zealand an automatic spot in the 2025 Finals. So is Canada thinking about that game heading into Tuesday’s opener?

“Absolutely,” Canadian coach John Stuart said on Monday. “We think about every game we have. We just played them this past weekend and we think about that game (too). We think about games we’ve had against them in the past. We know every game when we play New Zealand or any of these other countries is going to be tough.”

So far, the strategy seems to have worked. Canada lost twice to New Zealand in 2024—once in group play and once again in the final qualifier. When the two teams met again in Saskatoon on Sunday for the Four Nations Cup, Canada left with a 2-1 win thanks to a Ty Sebastian home run.

As hosts, Canada had already booked their spot in the 2025 final, but a win could have made New Zealand’s path much more difficult. Team Canada shortstop Shane Boland said Sunday’s game was a close one, just the way they thought it would be.

“We expect a dog-fight,” Boland said. “It’s always a battle with New Zealand. When you play these countries there’s a lot of respect.”

“The last game we just played against them went right down to the last out and the last inning,” Stuart added. “We don’t expect anything less when we play New Zealand and I’m sure they feel the same way about playing us. We’re excited to have the opportunity to start the tournament against them.”

While Team Canada may have long memories, New Zealand coach Thomas Makea said his squad has different concerns. On Monday, Makea said a lot has changed since the two teams met on a rain-soaked diamond one year ago, but the thing that hasn’t is the crowd.

Makea said playing Team Canada in front of Canadian fans is something they’ll relish.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

First pitch between Canada and New Zealand is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Japan faces the Dominican Republic at 11:30 a.m. in the opener, followed by Venezuela vs. top-ranked Argentina at 12:30 p.m., and the USA vs. Australia at 4:30 p.m.

The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Canada faces Venezuela at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and Argentina at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The playoffs start on Friday and continue through to Sunday, with the final beginning at 2 p.m.