Canada digs deep for 11-9 win over Venezuela on Wednesday, set to face Argentina on Thursday

Team Canada was three outs away from falling to 0-2 at the WBSC Softball World Cup, but a furious three-run rally and a solid seventh inning from reliever Ty Sebastian ensured that never happened.

Canada trailed Venezuela 9-8 heading into the seventh on Wednesday, but CF Bradley Ezekiel immediately tied the game with a lead-off home run, and catcher Blake Hunter put Canada up for good with a two-out, two-RBI double.

“It was an intense game,” Hunter said afterward. “We were looking to come back strong after last night. We know there’s going to be bumps in the road, but it’s a matter of us answering those calls when we come across them. Tonight we proved to everybody that we’re reading to answer any call.”

Canada had to dig deep after falling behind 9-5 in the fifth inning. They rallied for three runs in the sixth thanks to some erratic pitching from the Venezuelan staff, and the first of two home runs from Ezekiel.

After the game, Ezekiel said Canada’s success in the sixth inning gave him confidence when leading off in the seventh.

“That pitcher struggled to throw strikes with his dipper, so I pretty much went up there in my mind saying ‘I’m going to sit on a change-up here until I get two strikes,’” Ezekiel said. “I was fortunate enough to get a change-up second pitch and happy enough to drive it out of the park and tie the game for the team.”

The wins means Canada still has a chance to finish at the top of Group A, although they’ll need some help to do so. Undefeated New Zealand faces Venezuela while Canada faces Argentina, the tournament’s only winless team.

The Argentines fell 1-0 to Venezuela on opening day, then lost 4-1 to New Zealand on Wednesday.

“We feel that nobody can beat us right now,” Ezekiel said.

“(The win) shows our character. We’ve got a lot of guys who are the best players on their club teams and when they come to a team like this, you just play your role. If you get called upon, you’re in…. It’s a great team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

It was a difficult night for pitchers on both staffs. Luis Colombo started the game for Venezuela, but walked all three batters he faced in the top of the first and was replaced without recording an out.

Reliever Maiker Pimentel, who dominated Argentina on Tuesday, came in in relief and struck out the next three Canadian batters, but struggled afterwards.

Blake Hunter’s two-run home run put Canada up 2-0, but Venezuelan hitters rocked Canadian starter Devon McCullough for three home runs in the bottom of the second, taking an early 4-2 lead.

Canada made it 4-3 in the third when Ty Sebastian hit a lead-off double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI double from 1B Colin Walsh.

The Canadians then went up 5-4 in the fourth, but Venezuela tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when shortstop Pedro Flores scored on an error.

Venezuela seemed to go ahead for good with a four-run fifth inning, led by Kleiver Rodriguez’s two-RBI single. However, Canada rallied against with three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Ty Sebastian, who played most of the game at 2B, recorded the final three outs for Canada in the seventh to secure the win.

Canada takes on Argentina in their final game of Group Play Thursday night at Max Power Ball Parks. Game time is 8:30 p.m.