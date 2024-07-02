Canada Day: River Bank lights up

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The City of Prince Albert and the river bank in particular was the spot to be on Canada Day for the celebration.

Residents turned out in large numbers to be part of the Canada Day fun. It lived up to its indigenous name of Kistapinânihk meaning the “great meeting place”

“Canada Day is big, it’s something that I really look forward to every year. It’s to celebrate being here in Canada, also be respectful and recognize the indigenous people of our community and hopefully build the community that is stronger towards healing and reconciliation” said Michelle Hasler, Executive Director and Program Manager Prince Albert Multicultural Council.

The event was put together by the Prince Albert Multicultural Council and over forty years of experience was brought to bear yesterday in the organization of the Multicultural Canada Day celebration.

“As was said in the opening ceremony, the River bank is the gathering place of Prince Albert” said Hasler.

Nobody was left out in the fun.



The PAMC Team, with executive director and program manager Michelle Hasler in the middle, pose for a photo at the Canada Day river bank celebration. —

Uko Akpanuko/ Daily Herald

“There are still a lot of people getting meals and foods, a lot of people dancing. It’s amazing to see little children up on the ground dancing. It’s very very good for them to start now to learn of the different cultures that consist Prince Albert, the beautiful mosaic of culture in Prince Albert,” she added.

The residents were treated to different genres of music ranging from the Iron Eagle drum and dance, a traditional First Nations song and dance display which ended with a community round dance with children, seniors and all different cultures holding hands together, to French music, the Metis music, Mariachi music, Irish band and country music which ended with the fire works display and some rain.