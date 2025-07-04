Canada Day: A chance for Afghan women to continue learning in Sudbury

Hugh Kruzel

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Sudbury Star

Khadija Tawakkuly is an engineering student from Afghanistan studying at Laurentian University in Sudbury. For her, being in Canada is, simply, a chance at freedom.

“You know in Afghanistan, women have no choices,” Tawakkuly said in an interview. “I want to be my own person. When I have my own children – girl children, perhaps – I would worry about their safety. I may never return to Afghanistan. There is much freedom here. It was my dream to come here.”

Tawakkuly was one of three Afghan women The Star spoke to in a meeting that Sue Lekun, philanthropy officer in Advancement at Laurentian University, kindly coordinated.

It is instructive on this Canada Day to ask Tawakkuly and the others about their hopes and aspirations.

She arrived in Sudbury at the end of October 2024. “It was hard to get out of Afghanistan,” she said.

Tawakkuly met with The Star just before an afternoon mechanical engineering class. “I came through Pakistan and Kazakhstan and got a visa. I hope to see much of Canada. The scholarship from Women Leaders of Tomorrow is so important.”

Women Leaders of Tomorrow is an initiative empowering women and girls – particularly in Afghanistan – through education and sports. The intent is to foster the next generation of female leaders. For Tawakkuly, this should result in capability and skill in open pit mining.

Besides the freedom to study, what has been the most surprising thing Tawakkuly has observed in coming to Canada?

“First, I would complain about winter. It was long and cold. That aside I think I will enjoy summer. I have met many students and made friends. Our common language is English.

Tawakkuly clearly spoke from the heart when she said “Initially, I was very homesick. I use WhatsApp to stay connected to my family.”

Qurbankhaton Hussain Yar is also an engineering student. “We like to go for walks on campus,” Yar said. “I arrived in August last year. I find everybody very helpful. The library staff are so supportive. I was born in 1992 and have seen so many changes in my country.

“We have gone to a hockey game but have not tried skating just yet. I am fortunate to have an uncle in Toronto. He has been here for some time and is established. I do miss my parents and large family.”

Ziba Nabizada had not heard about Laurentian, but when she did, she was excited. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to study here,” Nabizada said. “We will be supported for two years.

“I came the last day of December on a flight from Turkey through Germany. We all live in residence. It is interesting and different from our country. Here, no Taliban. I make my own decisions that reflect the traditions of my people.”

Nabizada wears a head covering because she wants to not because she has to.

“We don’t have to stay at home and have babies. I want to go outside. We are smart. We want more than a Grade 6 education. We want to contribute. I feel freer here than even when I was in Turkey.”

If these women were still in Afghanistan, they would not be allowed to attend university. The Taliban, which forms the government there, has banned Afghan girls from attending school beyond primary school.

“It is my first time meeting these women also,” said Lynn Wells, president and vice-chancellor of Laurentian University. For her, there is no doubt it will be not a one-off now the introductions have been made.

“Mining is worldwide, and we have the best mining education right here in Sudbury at Laurentian,” Wells said.

She is proud of the Bharti School and Mining Engineering programme for its expertise. There is also the Goodman School of Mines.

“Together, these make Laurentian Canada’s mining university. These women will become the effective and proficient contributors to the industry here or elsewhere.”

Wells paused and reflected on the many students who come from everywhere to attend Laurentian. “I am a great lover of maps, so I learned what I could about Afghanistan. It probably has been a great transition for these women to come here … for the many international students, generally. I’m sure it is a challenge.”

In the first quarter of 2025, Canada admitted and welcomed many new immigrants. Those who stay will apply for permanent residency and even eventually take the oath of citizenship. Student visas and study are often a route to not just learning about Canada, but loving it as a nation.

