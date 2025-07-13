Canada closes out World Cup with dominant win over Australia

Team Canada’s time at the World Cup didn’t extend as long as they wanted it to, but they are heading home on a winning note.

Canada needed a mere four innings to defeat Australia 14-2 in the final Placement Round game of the tournament. The win ensured Canada finished with a 2-1 record in Placement Round play after defeating the Dominican Republic 4-3 on Friday.

“We finished strong,” said Team Canada LF Mathieu Roy, who led all batters with three home runs and eight RBIs. “Obviously (it’s) not the results we wanted. The format was a little special this year, I’ll say it like that. Hopefully guys are going to be able to bounce back in China (at the 2025 World Games) and win the gold there.”

Canada entered the tournament with high hopes of playing for gold, but were mathematically eliminated after splitting their first two games in Group A. Head coach John Stuart said the team showed a lot of character and heart by bouncing back from their Thursday night loss to Argentina.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these guys for the way they’ve handled themselves and bounced back. It’s very impressive,” Stuart said.

“It’s nice to finish with a bang like that. It’s bittersweet because there’s four or five guys where this is their last time in the uniform,” he added. “It’s hard. It’s been a family for a long time. A lot of these players have been with me for 16 years, but ending like that and Matty Roy getting three home runs, it’s just a real nice way to finish a disappointing overall tournament.”

The Canadian line-up showed little mercy to Australian pitchers Mathew Beckett, Marshall Kronk, and Jeremy Garland, scoring two runs in the first, then blowing the game wide open with seven runs in the second.

Roy and catcher Blake Hunter knocked in 13 of Canada’s 14 runs. The other came courtesy of 2B Mitchell Alexander whose RBI single provided the first run in Canada’s dominant second inning.

“I don’t know if the pressure was off and maybe it was a little easier,” Roy said when asked about Canada’s success at the plate. “I think we just did what we’re used to doing.”

Roy popped up for Canada’s first out in the first inning, but was unstoppable the rest of the game. The St-Gervais, Que. Product hit home runs to centre field in the second and third innings, followed by a three-run blast over the left field fence in the fourth.

“That first at bat I popped it out, and then I said, ‘okay, you’ve got to level up a little bit,’” Roy said. “Just try to be relaxed (and) stay confident. That was my plan since the last or three games. I was just trying to see good pitches and hit good pitches and I hit a lot today. It was a good way to end a career.”

Roy is one of several Canadian players competing in his final game for the national team. Although his final tournament didn’t end the way he’d hoped, Roy has no regrets about his national team career.

“It was a hell of a ride, honestly,” he said. “Every year we had a chance to win. We battled and then we got some great results.”

With Placement Pool play over, the spotlight turns onto the Medal Round, where Venezuela, Japan, New Zealand, and the USA are all fighting for a spot in the gold medal game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Although they’re leaving Prince Albert earlier than expected, Stuart said the City has done an excellent job hosting Team Canada and the World Cup.

“The facilities are phenomenal—some of the best I’ve seen in the world. Prince Albert should be proud of themselves. Hats off to them because what they’ve put together here with the facilities, the setups with the food trucks, the tents, everything that they’ve done has been A1, top notch, and all of our hats are off to them. They should be very proud. Just an amazing job. Loved being here.”