Cameco kicks off ‘Equip the Vic’ campaign with $1.5 million donation

Daily Herald Contributor

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation kicked off its Equip the Vic fundraising campaign with a $1.5 million donation from Cameco on Tuesday afternoon.

The donation will support the Victoria Hospital redevelopment and expansion. Specifically, Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said it would help fund high risk maternal care through pre-natal outpatient, triage, and inpatient spaces for pregnant women.

“It will help to build a comprehive suite of facilities designed to keep mothers and their new borns with their advancing health needs together, and most importantly closer to their homes,” Gitzel said during the announcement.

Gitzel is from Prince Albert, and said Cameco relies on the city and the north for much of its Saskatchewan workforce. He said the new hospital expansion will benefit many of their employees.

“In our quest to solve some of the world’s problems we also have to make a difference right here at home in our community where we are,” Gitzel said. “Cameco’s Community Investment Program is of the opinion that supportive communities are key part of our long term success. I can tell you that Cameco wouldn’t be the company that it is today without the support and partnerships and friendships that we have developed in Prince Albert and many communities in Northern Saskatchewan in the last 30 years, so it is a really big day for us to be here today.”

“Some of us in Cameco wanted to come and show our gratitude by giving back to the community. This afternoon, I am thrilled to announce on behalf of Cameco that we are providing $1.5 million in funding to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation.”

Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO, Cody Barnett thanked Gitzel and Cameco for their “incredible announcement.” He said the Foundation is deeply grateful.

“This donation is a statement. It is a statement of support and believe that the future of healthcare is bright for Northern Saskatchewan. This is the founding gift in our campaign. It is the first announced gift,” Barnett said.

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Construction continues on the new Victoria Hospital expansion and redevelopment project. Photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.



The Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe was also in attendance. Moe said he appreciated Cameco’s donation.

“Thank you not only for the donation but for what you do day in day out in our community after community across Saskatchewan and literally round the world.” Moe said. “It feels fabulous, absolutely fabulous, being here today and it will feel even better when we are here opening the place up and its fully staffed.”

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation while appreciative of the Cameco’s announcement, stated that there will be a lot more announcements to come considering that the target fund is $40 million.

“Its very exciting,” Barnett said. “We know the community has been pushing for this hospital for over 20 years for its expansion. We know the community will be there to support us in the campaign and make sure that we have all the equipment that we need once this hospital opens.”