Cameco continues northern operations, but allows staff to leave if home communities are under evacuation orders

Uranium giant Cameco says operations will continue at its northern Saskatchewan sites despite the wildfires burning across the region.

Cameco issued an update on Wednesday saying there are no fires in the vicinity of their Cigar Lake, Key Lake, McArthur River, or Rabbit Lake operations. Orano’s McClean Lake mill also remains operational, according to the update.

Cameco said there is no risk to on-site employees, however many are facing disruptions as their home communities have been evacuated. The company said it is accommodating staff requests to leave work and tend to their families or aid their communities.

“As our sites continue to operate, the safety of our staff is our top priority,” the update reads. “We are taking measures to minimize the impact of the disruptions, including making operational adjustments as we manage the availability of employees. At this time, our annual production target remains unchanged.”

The wildfires have caused some temporary power and communication disruptions, the company said, and road closures have impeded some deliveries.