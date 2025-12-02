Calvary United to host ‘An Afternoon of Music and Fellowship’

Daily Herald

Christmas music fans can look forward to ‘An Afternoon of Music and Fellowship’ with the Prince Albert Children’s Choir and Friends on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The event will be held at Calvary United Church on 25th Street East. This will be the Third Edition of this Annual event. Organizer and producer Bob Hayes said the afternoon will be filled with fun.

“This will really put people in the Christmas mood,” Hayes said. “A lot of the music that we will performed is about Christmas and this year we are adding a backup group to the children’s choir. We call it ‘Friends’ and we will perform the pre-concert music.”

The doors of the Church will be open by 1:30p.m. and the friends will perform the pre-concert music before the main event will starts at 2 p.m.

The pre-concert performance will be done by Hayes, Laurent Fournier, and Tricia McEwen. The main Concert will be will have the Calvary folk and the Prince Albert Children’s Choir, directed by Megan Fournier-Mewis, performing to entertain the parents, grandparents, family members and friends that will be attending

“It will be a really enjoyable afternoon of music and it puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Fournier-Mewis said. “The kids enjoy it. It gives them the opportunity to perform the music they’ve been working on all year.”

After the concert there will be a time of fellowship in the Upper Hall where beverages and cookies will be served to the guests.

Megan said there will be two sets of the Children’s choir performing, the Junior Choir with children of ages 6-10 and the senior choir with children of ages 10-18. They will be singing original Christmas music and some traditional Christmas music.

“Anytime you have children singing in the Christmas season, it warms the hearts,” she added.

Admission into the concert is a freewill donation with the proceeds going to the Children’s choir and the purchase of Sound/visual Equipment Replacement fund for the Church.

“We are looking forward to everyone having a wonderful afternoon,” Hayes said. “Everyone likes the children’s choir. It really gets many into a positive afternoon that takes them into the Christmas season.”