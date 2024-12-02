California Dreamin’: The Beach Boys and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to Sask. in 2025

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The Beach Boys are bringing some Good Vibrations to Saskatchewan’s two largest cities in the spring.

The iconic pop-rock group, which debuted in 1961, is scheduled to perform at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on March 27 and Regina’s Brandt Centre on March 28 for the Canadian leg of the Endless Summer Gold tour.

The California-based Beach Boys are regarded as one of the most influential bands in rock history, known for a long list of summer anthems like Surfin’ U.S.A., California Girls, I Get Around, Fun, Fun, Fun, Good Vibrations, and Kokomo.

The original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 while Rolling Stone Magazine ranks them No. 12 on its famed list of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

With legendary frontman Brian Wilson no longer touring, co-founder Mike Love has taken over as lead singer. He’s the last founding member in the group.

Love is slated for induction into the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The band’s storied and tumultuous history is featured in their new book — The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys — as well as a documentary released earlier this year on Disney+. The latter includes never-before-seen footage and interviews with band members including Love, Wilson, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston.

Tickets for the Canadian tour go on sale to the general public Friday (10 a.m.) via Ticketmaster.

Speaking of legendary California groups, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — with special guest Kathleen Edwards — is scheduled to appear at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on May 1, 2025 for their All The Good Times Farewell Tour.

Led by singer Jeff Hanna, the country-rockers have spent almost 60 years performing hits like Fishin’ in the Dark, Mr. Bojangles, Workin’ Man, and many others.

Tickets to what could be the band’s final visit to Regina go on sale to the general public on Friday (10 a.m.) at conexusartscentre.ca.