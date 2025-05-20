Calgary researcher says robot friends are key to solving senior loneliness

Kaiden Brayshaw

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

LiveWire Calgary

One-third of seniors around the world are experiencing loneliness, a number that’s only growing, according to University of Calgary PhD student, Fahimeh Mehrabi. Her solution? AI-powered, emotionally-intelligent robots.

Almost one in five seniors over 65 reported experiencing loneliness in 2019 and 2020, according to StatsCAN. Seniors who were never married, were widowed, or separated or divorced are twice as likely to report being lonely as seniors who were never married or in common-law relationships, the study found.

While researching senior loneliness, Mehrabi found that most current solutions are effective short term. Programs like pet therapy and social skills workshops are typically one-day events and lack long-term companionship.

“Older adults need constant companionship; it’s not that they don’t have social skills,” Mehrabi said.

“I found 20 studies around the world, I combined all the data of those and found out that, yes, social robots are one of the most effective interventions for reducing loneliness among older adults.”

According to Mehrabi’s research, humanoid robots, pet robots and voice-assisting robots all have similar effects in reducing loneliness, which surprised her.

Social robots are being used in other parts of the world but have yet to break into most Canadian seniors’ lives. Mehrabi believes that when it comes to winning over Canadian users, clarity and simplicity need to be the priority.

“People, first of all, don’t trust these robots,” Mehrabi said.

“Part of that is very valid. I always say companies that build these robots need to be more transparent about access to data and who uses them.”

Mehrabi said that someday, trusting these robots is key.

“I don’t think it’s as scary as people think,” Mehrabi said.

Mehrabi said that voice assistants like ChatGPT act as friends for people. Platforms like Snapchat and Instagram feature AI-powered assistants that can respond emotionally in real time.

“(Using AI) doesn’t require high digital literacy. Previous devices were more complicated, but nowadays it’s so easy to use them,” Mehrabi said.

“When older adults could benefit from such things, they should do it.”

She said that loneliness is not a single issue and can lead to serious health conditions and early mortality, in some cases.

These devices are not meant to replace human connection, Mehrabi said. Instead, they can be a great “complementary device.”

Mehrabi will present her findings at the upcoming Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences (Congress 2025) from May 30 to June 6 in Toronto.

Can a robot be a friend? Calgary seniors centre may find out

Confederation Park 55+ Activity Centre offers many programs and services for seniors, according to executive director Jeanette Provo.

Provo said that during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, the centre provided classes for seniors to learn how to use ZOOM and similar programs to keep in touch with loved ones.

Currently, the centre uses no AI-based programs for their seniors, but they are not opposed to the idea.

“Anything that I can give them that is going to make their lives more well-rounded, I’m happy to do,” Provo said.

The centre’s activity schedule is found on their website, a platform that not all seniors can access.

“When they don’t have access to it, what we do is we have people phone them and let them know what’s going on in the center, or if there’s something that they might be able to get out to,” Provo said.