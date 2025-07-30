CAF soldiers join wildfire fight as evacuations continue across Saskatchewan

As wildfires continue to rage across northern Saskatchewan, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has deployed up to 300 soldiers to assist provincial crews battling the flames and supporting displaced residents.

The announcement came during a media update held by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) on Wednesday. Lieutenant Colonel Jason Hudson, Commander of Land Task Force Operation LENTUS 25-05, confirmed that military personnel have been deployed to key locations, including Beauval, La Loche, and Green Lake.

“Our soldiers are energized and eager to help those who need it,” said Hudson. “The response has been exceptionally fast, well-coordinated, and deeply rooted in our commitment to serve Canadians.”

CAF soldiers are trained in Type 3 firefighting and are operating under the guidance of SPSA crews. Though the military does not bring its own firefighting equipment, the SPSA is supplying tools, pumps, and safety gear for the deployed personnel. As a result, soldiers on the ground can be seen in SPSA-issued orange coveralls rather than standard military gear.

The support from the military is enabling SPSA wildfire teams to focus their resources on more critical areas. According to Hudson, local communities have welcomed the soldiers warmly, and accommodations are being provided through facilities like empty schools in places such as La Loche.

SPSA Vice President of Operations Steve Roberts reported that as of Wednesday, 57 wildfires remain active in the province, bringing the total for the year to 406, well above the five-year average of 333. Roughly 3,000 people remain displaced due to evacuations, including residents from communities such as Lac La Plonge, Jans Bay, Canoe Lake, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, and the northern village of Pinehouse, which began evacuating all non-essential residents on Wednesday.

Roberts confirmed that the situation near Beauval has improved, with some residents now returning. Meanwhile, areas near Pinehouse and Patchenak remain at risk from the expanding Muskeg fire.

He warned that the wildfire threat could worsen with the arrival of hot and dry weather. “Plus-30 temperatures and high winds will drive fire behaviour,” Roberts said. “It’s going to require constant monitoring and shifting of resources.”

When asked whether military support would remain in place if the wildfire season stretches into August or beyond, Roberts said that contingency discussions are ongoing.

“Myself and Lieutenant Colonel Hudson are talking every day about needs and priorities,” Roberts said. “We’re already looking ahead, and if necessary, we will request more federal resources or an extension to ensure Saskatchewan remains protected.”

Displaced residents returning to affected communities will receive support from their local governments, as well as a $500 provincial relief payment to help cover food, cleaning, and smoke damage.

The province’s fire ban remains in effect, and no significant rainfall is expected in the near future.