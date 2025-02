Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 in Prince Albert made four cheque donations to the local Cadet Corps on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at their General Meeting. The donations to the Cadet Corps are from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 Poppy Fund, funds are raised from the Poppy Campaign every year leading up to Remembrance Day to give back to Veterans, their families, the Cadets, and our community. The donations to the Cadets Corps help to fund their programs and activities each year.

Submitted photo. Legion Branch President Rick Hodgson (left) presents Warrant Officer First Class Jannie Kemp and Civilian Instructor Bob Spracklin (right) from the Prince Albert Air Cadets #38 with a $1,000 cheque donation from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 Poppy Fund.

Submitted photo. Legion Branch President Rick Hodgson (left) presents Lieutenant Tyler Wozniak, Commanding Officer from the Prince Albert Navy League with a $1,000 cheque donation from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 Poppy Fund.