Cab coupons return to help reduce drinking and driving in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert & Area Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee (CASSC) has partnered with SGI, Grey Cab and Checker/Family Taxi to offer $15 cab coupons to reduce impaired driving in Prince Albert over the holiday season.

Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee (CASSC) coordinator Karen Anthony-Burns said the incentive has existed for several years. The idea is to give people another alternative to driving while impaired.

“It certainly gives people another option for getting home safely if they’ve been out and consuming alcohol or drugs or whatever,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure they get home safely, so this is just another tool for them to use.”

Recent Prince Albert Police Service numbers show impaired driving has increased by 21 per cent in Prince Albert. Anthony-Burns said that shows there is still a need to encourage people not to drink and drive.

She said it was nice to have partners like SGI, PAPS and the cab companies because everyone has the same goal.

“Operation Red Nose, I believe they’re running on weekends so there’s that option for people. MADD is encouraging everybody to tie on a red ribbon and think about how they’re getting home, and this is just another tool,” she said.

One advantage with these coupons is there is no restrictions as far as days of the week.

“If you’re out and you figure that you know what I need to get home $15 is a pretty substantial amount toward a cab ride,” Anthony-Burns said.

She added that even though it had been a while since she took a taxi in the city, $15 should help a person get to most places in Prince Albert.

“Especially right now a lot of people are struggling financially as well,” she said. “We know inflation is up. Things cost more, so this is a way for people then to say, well, you know what, it’s very affordable for me to make a plan to get home safely.”

The coupons can be used anytime between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. They expire on Jan. 31, 2025.

“There’s a number of people who will have their parties in the New Year as well, so we’re hoping that we can cover off those as well,” she said.

Prince Albert Police Service have distributed cab coupons to local licensed establishments and the taxi companies will also have them available.

Window clings with a QR code that takes you to Terms of Use for the cab coupons are displayed at local liquor retailers and local licensed establishments. Let your cab driver know that you want to use a Cab Coupon when you phone to book a ride.

Anthony-Burns said that uptake with the cab coupons has been great in the past. She added that if people want more information they should visit paalcoholstrategy.ca