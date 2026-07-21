Busy Berries: All-star game caps off winning week

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The best of the Western Canadian Baseball League was in Saskatoon over the weekend taking part in the all-star game and festivities.

On Sunday at Cairns Field, Team East — featuring multiple Saskatoon Berries players — defeated Team West 9-2 in the league’s all-star game.

Berries’ players in the game included second baseman Gael Salinas, right fielder Ethan Murdoch, catcher Gavin Panks and pitchers Tanner Hosick and Michael Sall.

The weekend also included a bunt and home run competition.

Salinas walked away with the bunt title after recording 13 in the preliminary round and winning the final 9-7.

Meanwhile, the home run cap went to David Simmons of the Energy City Cactus Rats, who recorded six in the final round, beating out three others, including Ethan Simmons of the Berries.

Berries post another winning week

The Berries went 3-1 in league action last week, moving them to a 28-12 record and second place in the WCBL’s East Division.

Saskatoon opened the week at home with back-to-back games against the Lethbridge Bulls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first game, the Berries posted a 7-4 victory before falling 10-8 the following night.

Hitting the road for the next two showings, Saskatoon pulled up in Medicine Hat for a pair of games against the Mavericks where they picked up a win of 7-5 on Thursday and another 17-5 win on Friday.

Mamba split games against Sea Bears, Surge

The Saskatoon Mamba are in third place in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Western Conference with an 8-10 record.

On Sunday, the Mamba were in Calgary where they shorted out the Surge after posting a 116-99 victory, led by a game-high 34-point performance by captain Tavian Dunn-Martin.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday, the Mamba hosted the Winnipeg Sea Bears, with the home crowd witnessing a 96-83 defeat.

In that game, the Sea Bears got out to a 30-27 lead after the first quarter and were able to maintain that lead, despite Saskatoon outscoring the visitors 24-20 in the third and Mamba forward Jamal Fuller tallying a game-high 20 points.

Saskatoon has six games left in their CEBL regular season, including a Tuesday night home match-up against the Edmonton Stingers.